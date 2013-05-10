The Book Circle: Sally Obermeder, Kylie Ladd and Kelly Doust.

It’s the first episode of The Book Circle for 2013 and we thought a great way to celebrate this was to pull together some talented women for a new episode of The Book Circle! We’re proud to announce that Big W have come on board to help find the perfect recommendation for you, your family or anyone!

This month stars three very talented women chatting about their new books and, in light of Mother’s Day recently, their favourite gifts; Sally Obermeder, Kylie Ladd and Kelly Doust, who’ve all written very different but equally fabulous books this year. Never Stop Believing by Sally Obermeder in particular is impacting for many women, especially in light of the conversations now happening after the recent news about Angelina Jolie’s preventative mastectomy.

Sally Obermeder: best known for her reporting on Today Tonight, she’s just written a memoir, Never Stop Believing. It’s written with warmth and candour, telling the inspiring story of triumph in her courageous battle with cancer and her career struggles in the cutthroat world of television.

Kylie Ladd: a novelist and freelance writer, she’s written for Mamamia many times before. Her latest novel, Into My Arms is a haunting look at relationships with a surprise that will shock you.

Kelly Doust: author of a whole series of crafty books books, Kelly is a craft expert who has a wonderfully easy of explaining hertips and tricks for making and reinventing all sorts of home decorations, gifts and clothing. The Crafty Minx at Home is filled with over 50 handmade and up-cycled projects for your home.

