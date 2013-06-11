The Book Circle: Hannah Kent, Hannah Richell and Sarah Turnbull

This post is sponsored by BIG W.

Winter has certainly set in now! It’s the perfect time to curl up on the couch with an entertaining, captivating read that will transport you away from the winter gloom and into another world.

If you’re stuck for a recommendation, The Book Circle is here to help. This month Cheryl Akle speaks with three talented writers who all appeared at Sydney Writers’ Festival.

Hannah Kent, Hannah Richell and Sarah Turnbull speak about their books, all of which are set in incredible international locations and discuss their writing and reading adventures.

The panel also chats about last month’s recommended read, Dark Horse by Honey Brown.

Be sure to check out these fabulous authors and their books, and grab a copy of this month’s recommended read, Life After Life by Kate Atkinson.

Hannah Kent: Born in Adelaide, Hannah Kent travelled to Iceland on a Rotary Exchange where she first heard the story of Agnes Magnúsdóttir, the woman who inspired her debut novel. She won the 2011 Writing Australia Unpublished Manuscript Award for her manuscript Burial Rites and was mentored by Geraldine Brooks.

Hannah is the co-founder and deputy editor of Australian literary journal Kill Your Darlings and teaches Creative Writing and English at Flinders University, where she is also completing her PhD.

Hannah Richell: Hannah Richell was born in Kent and spent her childhood years in Buckinghamshire and Canada. After graduating from the University of Nottingham she worked in the book publishing and film industries. Her debut novel Secrets of the Tides was published in 2012, has been translated into fourteen languages and selected for the autumn Richard & Judy Book Club. Hannah lives with her husband and two young children in Sydney.

Read Mamamia’s review of The Shadow Year here.

Sarah Turnbull: Sarah Turnbull is the author of the international bestseller Almost French. Formerly a television journalist with SBS in Sydney, she began working as a freelance writer following her move to Paris in 1994. After nearly a decade in France, Sarah spent several years on an island near Tahiti, which she writes about in her new book All Good Things. She now lives in Sydney.

What have you been reading lately? Is there anything you can’t wait to read? Let us know if you’re reading the Kate Atkinson book and what you think!