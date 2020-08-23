"The lollipop of nightmares." All the photos from The Block's Beach Box reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

Get your hard hats ready, we're back for another season of The Block.

This season, the renovation reality show is based in the affluent Melbourne suburb of Brighton, where five teams will be tasked with bringing five family homes back to life.

This year's houses have been sourced from all around Melbourne and transported to Brighton, just minutes from the beach and the famous Brighton Beach Boxes.

The catch? Each of the houses are from different time periods, from the 1910s to the 1950s.

In the premiere episode of the series, the five teams - plus Scott Cam - were tasked with building and styling their very own Brighton Beach Box with a budget of $3,000 as part of the House Decider challenge.

Most importantly, the winner of the challenge would be the first team to choose the house they renovate.

So without further ado, here are The Block Beach Box reveals.

Jimmy and Tam

First up are Jimmy and Tam, a married couple from Brisbane who have a four-year-old daughter.

The judges loved the couple's yellow and white colour scheme, as well as their clever storage box hack out the front.

Judge Neale Whitaker added that he got an instant "emotional connection" to the Beach Box and we... don't get it, but okay. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Sarah and George

Sarah, a teacher, and George, an electrician, are a married couple from Western Sydney.

For their Beach House, the couple painted the exterior of the hut with a Greek-inspired mix of blue and white paint.

As for the interior, the judges found the low ceiling was a little "claustrophobic", and the styling wasn't exactly up to scratch.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Daniel and Jade

Next up are South Australian farmers Daniel and Jade, who have three kids... and a lot of debt.

The couple used an ice cream-inspired pastel colour palette for the exterior which the judges described as "delicious".

While the judges weren't a fan of the pendant light chosen, they did like the nautical-style skylight and the beach themed styling throughout.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Luke and Jasmin

Luke, who's a carpenter and model, and Jasmin, who's a teacher from Perth, were up next.

The couple, who have two children, have been dreaming about joining The Block for years.

As for their Beach House, the judges said that their paint job was reminiscent of "the lollipop of nightmares".

Thankfully, the judges were fans of the interior and the little touches throughout, such as the sand out the front.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Harry and Tash

Finally, it's time for Harry and Tash, the first father and daughter duo on the show.

Unfortunately, it... wasn't good news for the team.

The judges described the paint job on the exterior of Harry and Tash's Beach House as "terrible" and added that nothing was really connecting within the interior.

Yikes.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.

Image: Nine.﻿

The Block continues on Monday night at 7.30pm on Channel Nine.

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Supplied.

