"I am OBSESSED." 17 people share their favourite products from The Ordinary.

By now, you probably would have heard The Ordinary mentioned by a bunch of beauty experts. And it's not hard to see why.

The cult skincare range has been praised for its super affordable science-based formulas which have been said to help with everything from acne to redness.

However, when it comes to navigating these laboratory-looking products and figuring out which one's will work best for you, things can get a little, well... confusing.

So, to help you decide which ones are worth adding to your basket, we asked the Mamamia community to share their favourite products from The Ordinary range.

Here's what they had to say.

"I am OBSESSED with their Hyaluronic Acid. I had several people comment on how great my skin was looking from the first time I used it. I've looked everywhere for something to work on my dry sensitive skin and at $12 a bottle I will not be stopping it anytime soon." - Emma.

"I am obsessed with the Hyaluronic Acid, my skin has never looked so good! For $12 you really can’t go wrong." - Tess.

"Love, love, love it. I think it really gives other HA products a run for their money. It's super hydrating and you just can't beat that price." - Tessa.

"I have combination skin that can get quite oily in the T-Zone and can have dry patches in other places. I use the Hemi-Squalane day and night instead of a regular moisturiser and it has eliminated the need for me to blot oil away during the day." - Lucy.

"The 100% Plant Derived Squalane oil has cleared up my chronic dry patches when no other moisturiser could! I put it on before bed after the rest of my Ordinary products and I wake up with no oily feeling." - Andie.

"I use the Argan Oil to seal everything on as the last step in my routine at night and my skin feels so much softer in the mornings." - Lucy.





"My all-time favourite is The Ordinary 10% Argireline Solution. I had deep facial lines between my eyes, and this product significantly reduced those fine lines. The sales assistant actually said they call it 'Botox in a bottle'. It works so well that a friend said that she used to have Botox and since using this product, she only has Botox very sporadically now. It’s amazing!" - Katrina.﻿

"The Squalane Cleanser is amazing for dry skin. It gets my makeup off so easily with no irritation." - Jacqueline.

"Their Squalane Cleanser doesn’t get the spotlight it deserves. It’s such a sensorial experience! You have to first use it on your dry face and it turns into this nice oil cleanse. Add some lukewarm water and your face feels clean and moisturised!" - May.

"Their Squalane Cleanser is the best - I prefer it to Clinique's Take the Day Off and even Simple's oil cleanser, even though both of these are gorgeous too." - Izabela.

"At the start of the year my skin turned extremely sensitive. I decided to try the Glycolic Toner, and it works a treat! I love it. And for $15 - what a bargain!" - Brooke.

"Love the Glycolic Toner. It minimised any breakouts and smoothed out the texture of my skin." - Rebecca.

"I love the Glycolic Toner for a brighten-up every few days." - Anna.

"I’m really loving my Lactic Acid 10% + HA. My skin feels like silk since I started using it, and foundation sits a lot nicer on my face when I wear it once in a blue moon." - Katie.

"The Salicylic Acid did wonders for clearing my skin, as did the Salicylic Acid mask." - Amelia.

"I love the Buffet serum, I’ve just bought the super-sized one from Adore Beauty. It makes my skin feel so plump and smooth." - Emily.

"Buffet is smoothing, gentle, and a great base under make up." - Tessa.

"Niacinamide has really helped with my hormonal acne and I've found that it has also helped with the texture and redness of my skin as well." - Tessa.

"The Niacinamide has helped repair and restore my skin barrier after a horrible acne outbreak and I wouldn't be without it." - Ali.

"My old, dry skin with pores the size of craters adores niacinamide - I have never used a product that has delivered such an immediate, extreme result. Skin glows and is smoother." - Izabela.

"I love the Granactive Retinoid 2% and the Azelaic Acid which is really helping with those post-acne marks." - Ali.

"I’m a tad obsessed with TO products. I have acne-prone skin so I use a fair few of their products. If I had to pick two favourites though, they’d be the Retinoid 2% Emulsion and the Glycolic Acid." Renee.

"I love the Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion for a super low irritating retinol." - Anna.

