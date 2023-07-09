Attention hopeless romantics: Meet Australia's irresistible new trio of Bachelors on their quest to find love.

The franchise has produced some of Australia’s favourite love stories. From Tim and Anna to Sam and Snezana, Matty J and Laura, and more.

But in 2022 the season of The Bachelors that aired turned out to be a bit of a flop.

We must admit, season 10 was packed with LOLs and drama but unfortunately, in a damning ending, The Bachelors' delivered some pretty depressing love story finales, with none of the three men finding love.

However, season 11 could be an all-new ball game with a former NRL star, an influencer and a model in the mix, who have all trekked to Melbourne in a series first to find love.

“I am thrilled to once again be a part of Australia’s favourite love story, and even more stoked that Melbourne will be the backdrop for the most romantic season we’ve ever made,” The Bachelors’ wise leader and OG host Osher Günsberg.

He’s also stoked with this year’s lineup. “The guys are so great, and the ladies who have chosen to be a part of this are powerful, smart women who aren’t afraid to find the love they came to find.”

We can’t wait to watch these hopeless romantics search for the girl of their dreams, one cringeworthy date at a time.

So without further ado, here are your new trio of Bachelors.

Meet The Bachelors Luke Bateman

First, we’ve got Luke Bateman, a former Canberra Raiders player who left the sport in 2019 after suffering a knee injury.

The happy-go-lucky, unlucky-in-love, ex-footy player Luke, is a country-dwelling lumberjack who considers himself a bit of a poet. Watch out ladies, this man harnesses the power of words.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m feeling all the first date nerves - dialled up to 11,” Luke says.

“I’m looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family.”

Meet The Bachelors Wesley Senna Cortes

Adding some spice to this year’s season is Brazilian influencer, Wesley Senna Cortes. We love the way his name rolls off the tongue.

The Latino bachelor originally moved to Australia to study theology, in that time Cortes hasn’t managed to find his perfect match outside the classroom, but he's hoping this will be his moment for everlasting love.

As an influencer, Wesley admits he’s always played it safe on the dating scene, which has proved to hold him back.

But now, he’s looking for his soulmate in front of the nation, and says, “It’s a huge honour given what the show means to Australia, but also to represent my culture. It’s not every day that you have such an incredible team helping you find love. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Wesley should have no problem appearing on camera given he’s dabbled as an actor, scoring himself some small acting credits. According to his TheRightFit profile, he’s able to take direction, which will likely make the show’s producers’ job an easy one.

“I am known for my punctuality and ability to take direction, both on and off-set, as well for bringing in a warm and fun atmosphere to set,” his profile reads.

“I always strive to give my best performance and am eager to learn and take on challenging roles. I am confident I can provide a high level of performance quality and a professional attitude,” he adds.

This might just be the most challenging role of Wesley’s career.

You’d think Aussie model Ben Waddell would have all the luck finding 'The One', but as it turns out, being professionally good-looking doesn’t automatically serve you a soulmate on a silver platter.

So here’s Ben, enlisting The Bachelors’ expert matchmaker's advice to give him a helping hand.

Image: @bwadd Instagram. Image: @bwadd Instagram. “It’s such a surreal experience to take part in the new Bachelor series, and while I feel incredibly lucky, it’s also very daunting,” he says, explaining that in life he has it all, but no one to share it with.

“I’ll be going in with an open mind and an open heart to find the girl of my dreams.”

As we previously mentioned, this year the franchise is headed to Melbourne, after changing things up from its Sydney flagship and moving to the Gold Coast in 2022.

Luke was most recently linked to powerhouse designer Pip Edwards after they were spotted together at The Australian Open earlier this year.

Although we must say last year's lack of diversity proved to be a bit of a hot topic in the reality tv world, and left many fans disappointed. But, with that being said we were hoping for a little more inclusivity this time around, unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this season we're going to get it.

But let's not judge a book by its cover and wait to make our minds up when the season finally premiers.

In the meantime, if you want to stay up to date with all things The Bachelors related then check back in shortly to stay in the loop.

Feature image: Network 10.

