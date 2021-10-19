"I've found my person." Brooke Blurton on what to expect from this season of The Bachelorette.

Brooke Blurton's season of The Bachelorette is finally here.

In a history-making season, the proud Noongar-Yamatji woman will meet 16 men and women vying for her heart when the series premieres on Wednesday, October 19.

Speaking to Mamamia ahead of the premiere, Brooke shared that being in the "driver's position" on The Bachelorette was a "completely new dynamic" to her experiences on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

"The whole season felt fun and exciting and fresh," the 26-year-old shared.

"You'll see a lot of breaking boundaries and a lot of shifting dynamics this season. And maybe it'll start some conversations."

There have been calls for Brooke to be named Australia's Bachelorette for a few years now.

In 2018, the youth worker was the frontrunner on Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins' season of The Bachelor. A few weeks into the season, Brooke came out to Cummins and told him about the relationships she'd had with women in the past.

Despite being a clear frontrunner, Brooke ultimately opted to quit the show towards the end of the season.

"Nick deserves to be happy; it's his journey, and he wants to fall in love," she said at the time.

"But with it being so close to crunch time, I realised I still wasn't in love with him. I didn't see myself saying 'I love you' at the end and I didn't want to take that away from him."

When Brooke later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, she shared why she really left the competition.

"I thought there was definitely chemistry there, and we’d developed something good. I thought maybe I would be the girl there at the end. But then he stopped the cameras and like smothered his mic to tell me that he wasn’t going to pick anyone in the end," she told the other contestants.

"He told me not to tell anyone and, like, I protected him for that reason. It ate at me... I couldn’t tell the other girls and I felt that was really sh*t," she continued.

"I don’t regret the decision to leave, I don’t want to be with someone who’s not committed. I’m not going to waste my time."

In the end, Nick Cummins chose to walk away from the show single.

During her short appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, Brooke had a fling with fellow The Bachelor alum Alex Nation. She later left the show after Alex chose to be with Bill Goldsmith.

Since then, fans have wondered whether Brooke would take on The Bachelorette.

"I think it came around at the right time," she told Mamamia, reflecting on her decision to appear on the reality show.

"It just felt like it was the right decision and I'm in a really good frame of mind to do it. I wasn't exactly ready, or I didn't feel like I was in the right time or place beforehand."

For Brooke, her appearance on The Bachelorette proved that the third time's the charm.

"I wanted to revert The Bachelor franchise back to its core value, which is falling in love. And I feel like I've definitely found that," she shared.

"I think the outcome was definitely what I was hoping for. I definitely have found my person and I'm definitely really happy."

While Brooke was understandably nervous heading into the mansion, a note from former Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson helped calm her nerves.

"He wrote on a magnet on the fridge," she shared.

"It was just some words of encouragement, he was like, 'I wish you well for your journey and I'm excited for you.' It was a nice start to what was very unsettling at the start, going into the house and getting ready for this crazy experience."

Now that the season is finally here, Brooke shared that it still feels surreal.

"I can't believe it's finally here. It definitely feels surreal that everyone gets to see it all unfold and I can't wait for everyone to see it," she said.

"I'm hoping that everyone loves this season. I know I loved filming it and I loved being a part of it."

The Bachelorette Australia premieres on Channel 10 on October 20 at 7.30pm.

