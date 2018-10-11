News
reality tv

Oh. Ali Oetjen may have accidentally given away on radio who could win The Bachelorette.

SPOILER ALERT: Ali may have given away some big hints at who ends up making it far in The Bachelorette – and who doesn’t.

It’s only week one of The Bachelorette, but Ali Oetjen may have just given us a big clue at who’ll end up making it far in the show.

While playing a game on Perth radio with Hit 92.9’s Heidi, Xavier & Ryan on Wednesday morning, Ali’s knowledge – or lack of knowledge – about certain suitors was a dead giveaway for how long she spent getting to know them.

The ‘Who Am I?’ style game saw the hosts read aloud details of a few of the bachelors, with Ali supposed to guess which each one.

She got the first one right – sort of, guessing correctly that Ben was the only contender from the Northern Territory before mixing up his profession of an air-conditioning technician with a “plumber or something”.

Ali was next asked about a man “with a good sense of humour, driven and has genuine respect for their family and they’re from Western Australia”.

To that, she responded with the two WA contestants, “Todd or Dan”, and was right because she kind of cheated by giving two answers. It was Daniel Hobley.

But then host Xavier threw up a description of a bachelor the 31-year-old could identify immediately.

“An adrenaline junkie who is a passionate romantic and believes he ticks all the right boxes for marriage who is also a builder.”

And ding, ding, ding, Ali correctly told them it was Charlie Newling, who many people are already tipping to go far.

But bad news for Danny from Queensland and Jules from New South Wales – the fitness influencer couldn’t tell which one was a former corporal, incorrectly guessing Danny based on the description of Jules.

Sorry to all those who drew Ben, Danny, Jules, Todd and Dan in the office sweep, it’s not looking good.

On the other hand, if your man’s Charlie, you could be in for a win.

Last night’s episode featured a “joke” slammed by many viewers:

