tv

The Bachelor photoshoot has been released and it's as awkward as you'd hope.

Remember that gloriously awkward 1950s photoshoot from last week’s episode of The Bachelor?

Well, you can finally clap your eyes on the finished product.

While you’re at it clap your ears on Bach Chat, the Mamamia podcast devoted to all things Bachelor. Post continues after video… 

The retro shoot, which is due to appear in Woman’s Day, saw Richie’s gaggle of ladies dolled up in poodle skirts, pedal pushers and polka-dot swimsuits as part of a snappy group date.


Oh, and Richie wore leather.

But enough from us. Go ahead and check out the glorious pics below.
