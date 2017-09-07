News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

teens

"My teenage son just told me what "BAE" stands for for and I'm a little shocked."

My son Philip is on the cusp of being a teenager, although the joke is that he’s been acting like one for more than a year now.

It’s been via text message that I learned the following acronyms.

I thought I knew what some of them meant, but to my surprise, the meaning of many has changed.

There are so many to keep on top of so here is a helpful list, so you don’t have to ask your child to explain the meaning of their many and varied texts.

To help a mama out.

HMU – Hit me up

BAE – Before anyone else

OOTD – Outfit of the day

SHIP – Relationship

IKR – I know, right?

SMH – Shaking my head

GOAT – Greatest of all time

The award-winning podcast Mamamia Out Loud is doing their first live show. There will be laughs, disagreements and you can meet the hosts afterwards! We’re also donating $5 of every ticket price to Share The Dignity so grab your friends and come along to share the love and laughs, get your tickets here.

Tags: childhood , entsteam , parenting-2 , technology-2 , teenager

Related Stories

Recommended