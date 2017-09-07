"My teenage son just told me what "BAE" stands for for and I'm a little shocked."

My son Philip is on the cusp of being a teenager, although the joke is that he’s been acting like one for more than a year now.

It’s been via text message that I learned the following acronyms.

I thought I knew what some of them meant, but to my surprise, the meaning of many has changed.

There are so many to keep on top of so here is a helpful list, so you don’t have to ask your child to explain the meaning of their many and varied texts.

To help a mama out.

HMU – Hit me up

BAE – Before anyone else

OOTD – Outfit of the day

SHIP – Relationship

IKR – I know, right?

SMH – Shaking my head

GOAT – Greatest of all time