19 kids have died in a mass shooting in Texas. It's the 27th school shooting in America this year.

19 children and two adults have been killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, in the latest in a surge of mass gun violence sweeping the United States.

State Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, an 18-year-old local man who has also died, opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 137 kilometres west of San Antonio.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," the governor said earlier before further deaths were confirmed.

The gunman abandoned his vehicle and entered the school around 11.30am (local time) on Tuesday with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, before open firing, Abbott said.

Two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.

He said the shooter, who has been charged over the incident, was probably killed by responding officers but events were still being investigated.

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school, said Abbott.

Students who attend the school consist of children in the second, third and fourth grades, according to Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department

In US schools, those grades are typically made up of children ranging from seven to 10 years of age.

The incident is the 27th school shooting, of over 200 mass shootings to take place in the US this year.

It unfolded just 10 days after 10 people were killed in shooting in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and 10 years after the infamous 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that killed 26 people including 20 children.

As more details continue to come to light, here's what we know about the Texas school shooting.

Two victims identified: A teacher and a 10-year-old boy.

The first victim of the shooting has been identified as fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles.

According to Robb Elementary School's website, Eva worked as an educator for 17 years and loved running and hiking.

In a statement, Eva's aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, said she was "furious that these shootings continue".

"These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown, a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially loved ones ... All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools, and especially the families of all," she said in a statement, according to the ABC.

The family of 10-year-old Xavier Lopez have confirmed his death in the attack.

He was a fourth grader at the school.

Other victims are yet to be identified, however, University Hospital in San Antonio said it had received two patients from the shooting, a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

Both were in a critical condition.

How leaders are responding.

US President Joe Biden has delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms following the shooting.

"When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" a visibly shaken Biden said at the White House.

"I am sick and tired. We have to act... It's time we turned this pain into action."

Biden went on to say the loss of a child "is like having a piece of your soul ripped away".

"There's a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you're being sucked into it and [you're] never going to be able to get out."

Biden earlier met with victims' families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo.

The back-to-back tragedies served as sobering reminders of the frequency and brutality of a US epidemic of mass gun violence.

"These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world," Biden said. "Why?"

Fromer President Barack Obama and Senator Chris Murphy have also called for immediate action against gun violence.

After news broke of the shooting, a 2015 tweet by Governor Greg Abbott, who gave a press conference about the shooting, has gone viral.

In it, Abbott mocks Texas for buying fewer guns than California.

The suspect has been identified.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramo, who has also died. Authorities say he acted alone.

Investigators believe Ramos shot his grandmother before going to the school.

"It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school," Abbott told reporters.

"I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings."

A woman has since shared her Instagram conversation with Ramos from reportedly the morning of the attack.

According to screenshots of the conversation, Ramos tagged the woman in a photo of guns and asked her if she would repost it.

"Be grateful I tagged you," he told the woman, who claims she is a stranger.

"No it's just scary..." she later responded.

Ramos went on to say he has a "lil secret" to share.

"I wanna tell you," he wrote.

Image: Instagram.

The woman replied saying, "I might be taking a nap cause [sic] I'm really sick but if I'm awake I will".

She later wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story that she knows "nothing" about Ramos and she 'wishes she stayed awake' to try and talk him out of the shooting.

"He decided to tag me in his gun post. I’m so sorry for the victims and their families, I really don’t know what to say."

"The only reason I responded to him was because I was afraid of him. I wish I stayed awake to at least try to convince him to not commit his crime. I didn’t know."

- With AAP.

Feature Image: Family Supplied/AAP/Twitter.