Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have been sister-in-laws for 18 years. They've been fighting for 11 of them.

After a decade of feuds, explosive arguments and bitter tension, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has said she is "done" with her sister-in-law and fellow co-star, Teresa Giudice.

The reality show personalities have had a tense relationship for years but at BravoCon 2022, Melissa told fans she and her husband, Joe Gorga, were "tired" of going back and forth with Teresa.

"I got off the roller coaster," she shared. "I don't want to be on it anymore. We'll see what happens."

However, this isn't the first time the pair have cut the cord as the beginning of their tense feud dates back to 2011 when we first met Melissa and her husband. While Teresa had been an established character on RHONJ since season one, it was her family's first official episode on the show and it was... messy.

The pair came in hot and heavy in season three, after Teresa's brother (and Melissa's husband) called her "garbage" at his son's christening. The comment led to a brawl between Joe and Teresa's then-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa later told People she thought it was "sad" her children and parents were present. "I totally blacked out after my brother told me to get out of his face or whatever he said," she explained. "It's sad that my children were there; it's sad that my parents were there."

Melissa said the two are just "extremely" different people".

"I think the root of a lot of our problems is just that if Teresa says black, I say white," she said. "We may seem similar but we are extremely different people."

Joe Gorga on Real Housewives of New Jersey following physical altercation with Joe Giudice. Image: Bravo TV / NBC.

That was only just the beginning and Teresa would later say she believed her brother was being "taken away" from her by Melissa. She didn't visit her sister-in-law in hospital either following the birth of Melissa's son, nor did she keep a plate of cookies she was gifted for Christmas.

Things became even tenser - in real life and on the show - when Teresa called her sister-in-law a gold digger. While it couldn't be proven, Melissa later told E News the accusation "hurt" her.

"Joe and I have been married for seven years and have three kids. We went through a time where we couldn't even buy diapers. We had to sell every house we lived in ... Did I go anywhere? Would I ever? No," she said. "It hurts me that she would even put that out there, to put that in someone's head. And it doesn't even hurt me as bad as it hurts her brother."

Teresa later accused Melissa of cheating on her brother - which wasn't received very well either and caused friction between the family.

"What if Joe listened to her and came home yelling and arguing with me in front of my kids, is that what she wanted? Leave him for a richer man? Really? Come on, evidently, I have no idea what I was dealing with here, but I do think it's very clear to everyone what she is trying to do, so I'm not going to get into it that much," she wrote on Bravo TV.

"I think watching me and Joe it's quite obvious how we feel about each other."

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Image: Instagram @melissagorga.

When 2013 came around, Teresa and her husband were both given jail terms to carry out in prison. They were charged for federal fraud charges including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud.

As a result, she and Melissa put on a united front.

Teresa ended up serving an 11-month sentence and during that time, Melissa and her husband took care of her four daughters.

Upon her release in 2015, Teresa and Melissa decided to bury the hatchet once and for all.

"I just want us to get back to how we were when you first met Joey," Teresa told Melissa in season seven.

While the pair have certainly had their ups and downs, Melissa's husband struck a cord when in 2021, he told Bravo TV host Andy Cohen that he was waiting on a "public apology" from Teresa's now-ex-husband.

"So have you been holding back your anger at Joe Giudice for a long time?" Cohen asked Joe Gorga, to which he replied, "A long time. An extremely long time. My parents held it in for a long time, because they had four granddaughters that they took care of and they loved. It was a very hard time."

Teresa argued that she'd "done nothing but defend" her brother but now her daughters were hurt following the public falling out.

Melissa fought back, saying her kids were also impacted by the situation. "The other day, Antonia came into my room with an article, and she's like, 'Mommy, why does [uncle] Joe always write these horrible things about you?' Antonia's reading it too," she said.

This year though, the drama escalated when Teresa said during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Melissa nor her brother were going to be part of her wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga. Image: Instagram @melissagorga.

After revealing she was having eight bridesmaids but wouldn't be having Melissa included in the wedding, she said she was "fine" with the outcome.

"I did find out on TV that I'm not gonna be in Teresa's wedding and I'm not a bridesmaid, which I'm okay with, I'm fine with. I understand, to each their own," she said on her podcast.

She continued, "I pretty much assumed that, but I guess my big caution is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that's the case, that makes perfect sense."

While Melissa and her husband were definitely invited to the wedding, the pair backed out from attending just days before.

According to People, they refused to attend following an "attack" on their own marriage.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable. They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs," the insider said.

Joe later revealed it was one of the "hardest days" not attending his sister's wedding, saying: "To me, it was devastating. It really was. It was one of the hardest days of my life. It was bad," he said. "But listen: let's go back to the reunion. She did this, you know? This was all on her. This is what she really wanted. She didn't want [Melissa] in the wedding, she didn't want any of my children in the wedding, she barely wanted me."

While at BravoCon 2022, Melissa said she and her husband were officially "done" with Teresa.

"I got off the roller coaster," she shared. "I don't want to be on it anymore. We'll see what happens... Melissa has exited the building in that situation. I'm done."

She went on to add her family needs "time" before reuniting with Teresa.

"I think that sometimes this goes on. How many times do you want to go in and out, in and out? Eventually, you need to protect your immediate family," she explained. "We need to protect our marriage and our children and our life that we live. We can't always just try to put our hands out and it doesn't get reciprocated. We're tired."

While the details are murky, it appears everything will become clear when the finale episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey airs. We'll be counting down the days until then.

Feature Image: Instagram @melissagorga.