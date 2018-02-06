No you're not imagining it, you've definitely seen the woman on the Telstra ad before.

It’s the ad that has saturated our screens for the better part of a year and a half: Telstra’s whimsical, otherworldly ad comparing technology to magic that finishes with a woman walking down a lane way.

Perhaps the ad has you hooked. Perhaps she looks familiar. Perhaps you’ve seen her before?

Jess Bush, the woman who we have unofficially and affectionately dubbed Telstra Girl for lack of creativity and better terms, looks so familiar because she probably is.

Jess Bush starred on Australia’s Next Top Model in 2011.

She looked like this:

Today, she's 25 and a professional artist.

In 2017, The Huffington Post called Bush "a new generation of Australian artist" due the fact she is "self-taught and extraordinarily talented".

In an interview with Telstra during their campaign with her in 2016, she touched on her career a little bit:

“As a self-taught artist, technology has been the reason I’ve been able to build a career for myself. I haven’t had formal training or been exposed to traditional pathways of making tracks as an artist,” she says.

“I don’t think this would have been possible, or at least a lot more difficult, without the internet and the ability to share my work, to research and study with resources and networks at the tips of my fingers.”

And, well, you're welcome.