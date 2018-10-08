Former NRL football player Alex McKinnon and wife Teigan McKinnon have welcomed their first child.

Teigan, 24, shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday.

“When 2 became 3,” the teacher captioned the sweet image of the couple’s baby girl.

The couple, who announced their pregnancy in March of this year, have named their baby Harriet Anne McKinnon.

Teigan shared photos of her experience (and her baby bump) on social media throughout her pregnancy. The new mum was 40 weeks pregnant when she went into labour.

In October, 2017, the couple was married in front of family and friends in a Hunter Valley NSW wedding.

Alex, a quadriplegic, managed to stand for 45 minutes while he and Teigan read each other their vows and exchanged rings. Before that day, the longest he had been able to stand was 15 minutes.

In March, 2014, when he was just 22, Alex suffered a devastating spinal cord injury while playing for the Newcastle Knights that left him a quadriplegic.

Just two weeks later, the now-25-year-old proposed to long-term partner Teigan. Six months after his surgery, Teigan became Alex’s full-time carer. She was just 20 years old at the time.

We wish Alex and Teigan all the very best in starting the next chapter of their lives together with baby Harriet.