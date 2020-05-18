After weeks of remote learning due to COVID-19, many school students in New South Wales began a staggered return to classrooms last week.

Students in other states, such as some in Queensland, were also back in the classroom.

Others like Victoria are weeks away from returning. Premier Daniel Andrews said some students (in prep, years 1 and 2, and years 11 and 12) will go back to school on May 26.

And Western Australia’s Premier Mark McGowan announced all school students in the state must return to the classroom from May 18.

We surveyed more than 10,000 public school teachers in NSW to find out how they felt about being at school at the end of term one, their thoughts on remote learning and feelings about returning to school.

Our survey – with responses from April 17 to May 10 – showed fewer than one in four teachers felt safe working on the school site at the end of term one. But nearly 95 per cent felt safe working from home.

During the school holidays, when the survey began, only 13 per cent of teachers reported feeling happy to continue working in direct contact with children and colleagues.

So, has the flattening of the curve been enough to reassure teachers it is now safe to work with students and colleagues in schools?

Anxiety about being in the classroom

At the end of term one and the beginning of term two in NSW, many teachers were delivering online lessons from their classrooms to students at home, as well as to smaller numbers of students who continued to attend school.

Almost all these teachers felt pressured to continue working on the school site.

One teacher said:

Although teachers found remote learning difficult, more than 95 per cent agreed it was needed to control the outbreak. More than 60 per cent felt it would have been beneficial to introduce remote learning earlier.

More than 60 per cent of teachers reported high levels of anxiety due to risks posed by the virus. One teacher said about returning to school:



One teacher said:

If protective equipment [masks and gloves] and regular cleaning by an external service were provided as well as sanitiser and soap, I feel it would be safe to have students back on a reduced timetable if needed.

Teachers’ concerns for their students

More than 80 per cent of teachers felt unprepared for remote learning and faced a steep learning curve. But more than 80 per cent reported being well supported by colleagues and school executives.

Overall, around 70 per cent felt the arrangements were an adequate substitute given the circumstances, but only 25 per cent were confident their students were learning well.

To support families with limited online resources, more than one-third of public school teachers printed and delivered pen and paper packages to students.

More than 80 per cent were particularly worried about students with special needs, many of whom are at higher risk from the disease and also vulnerable to educational disruption.

One teacher said:

Most of my students have very limited access to the internet […] most rarely make contact and are clearly struggling to engage in work.

Most teachers (80 per cent) felt they were well resourced to teach remotely. But only about one-third felt their students were well resourced at home. Some 40 per cent were clear many students were not properly resourced, and about 25 per cent were unsure.

About half of the teachers felt frustrated by insufficient resources and daily technical difficulties.

An upside to this education disruption?

Although teachers faced many challenges, the majority agreed the pandemic response had also had some positive outcomes.

Nearly 90 per cent agreed there was an up-skilling in digital and online education. Large proportions also agreed the pandemic had created more time for families to connect, communicate and work together, more teacher collaboration and greater community respect for teachers.

Finally, perhaps surprisingly, more than 60 per cent agreed the epidemic had created a positive disruption to the current school system. It seems a majority of teachers have been waiting for a dramatic shift to their work. COVID-19 might not have been what they were expecting but many were glad something had changed.

I think this whole situation is an excellent opportunity […] to highlight the reasons behind the inequities that are coming to light. My own experience has been made more positive due to extremely supportive and amazing school executive staff.

Rachel Wilson, Associate Professor in Education, University of Sydney and William Mude, Public Health Lecturer, CQUniversity Australia

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.