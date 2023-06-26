'I'm 33 years old.' The story Taylor Swift now wants you to stop telling.

Taylor Swift is asking Swifties to leave her ex-boyfriend alone.

The singer and songwriter will release Speak Now (Taylor's Version), as part of her ongoing effort to reclaim the masters of her first six albums.

Ahead of its release, Swift addressed thousands of fans during her Eras Tour at the Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium with a surprise performance of 'Dear John' and a speech.

Speaking to fans, she suggested that "kindness and gentleness extend into our internet activities."

On July 7, fans will get an entirely re-recorded album that Swift wrote when she was a teenager. When questioned on the Today show about its impending release, ex-boyfriend and the alleged inspiration for 'Back To December' (which is also from Swift's third studio album Speak Now) Taylor Lautner said he felt safe but was "praying for John".

The reference, if you're wondering, is a nod to Swift's ex-boyfriend and the 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' singer John Mayer. He allegedly was the man who inspired 'Dear John' (and by allegedly, we mean basically confirmed by Swift's fanbase). She hasn't performed the song live in concert since 2012.

Swift and Mayer dated briefly between 2009 and 2010. She was 19 and he was 32. Lautner also dated the 'Mean' singer briefly in 2009.

At her concert, Swift opened up to her fans. "I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19," the singer continued.

"I'm not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago."

The Spill hosts Chelsea McLaughlin and Laura Brodnik have noted the backlash is already happening.

"I have already seen hundreds and hundreds of thousands of fans online being like, 'Well, you know, she says that, but we're not gonna listen to her'," McLaughlin said.

"John Mayer's [social media] pages [are] already filled up with some people just writing like nice song lyrics on there," Brodnik responded. "I was having a little look before and some people are writing nasty things.

"But I think even more so it [has] made people go and look at his comments to try to see what is happening."

