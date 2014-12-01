Wedding disaster in Tasmania ends with the bride in hospital.

A Hobart bride has been hospitalised and her groom and his best man charged with disorderly conduct following an alcohol-fuelled brawl at their wedding reception on Saturday morning.

Celebrations were in full swing when the bride became unwell just after midnight on Friday and guests called an ambulance.

When paramedics arrived they called for police backup because of the drunk and rowdy crowd.

Police said when they turned up some of the wedding party became aggressive and threw punches.

It took six police units to bring the situation under control, they said.

The groom and the best man were taken into police custody and have now been charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said the maid of honour was also spoken to but not taken into custody.

The bride is receiving treatment in the Royal Hobart Hospital for alcohol poisoning.

Obviously, the perfect start to a joyous life together.

