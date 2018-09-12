CULT BUY: Tash Sefton told us which supermarket shampoo she's been using her whole life.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Tash Sefton’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Tash Sefton is a fashion expert, personal consultant, TV presenter (you might recognise Tash from Foxtel’s makeover show Style Squad) and founder of Where Did Your Style Go?. She’s also a talented artist (running a business, sefton&segedin, creating masterpieces with her sister) and a busy mum-of-two.

Listen to Tash’s full interview on You Beauty below. You can also subscribe to You Beauty here so you never miss a thing. It’s a blast.

When people meet Tash Sefton for the first time, some of them go up to her and touch her hair.

Issues regarding personal space aside, we don’t blame them. Tash’s hair is incredible.

Like some people have amazing skin and others are blessed with long legs, her hair has always been Tash’s thing.

Because it’s so long, but healthy, many assume the mum-of-two would be dousing her strands with liquid gold infused with growth hormones.

You might be surprised to learn she’s been using the same supermarket brand shampoo and conditioner range for almost her entire life.

Tash shared her hair care routine plus her favourite concealer and natural makeup remover with Mamamia’s executive editor Leigh Campbell on the You Beauty podcast when she went rummaging through her beauty bag.

Here’s what she found.

Tash Sefton’s go-to beauty products.

Face Halo, pack of three for $30.

Why she loves them: "I was lucky enough to meet the two Aussie women who founded [Face Halo] and hear about how the discovered it by accident. One of them used to sell mops on TV in America, and she realised the microfibers used in fabric in cleaning products could be also work on your face, so they turned it into this massive business. It sounds bizarre, but you just use water, no cleanser, and your makeup literally comes off. I try to use the least amount of products on my skin because when I was pregnant I became highly allergic to products that have anything in them, so these are great."

Why she loves them: "I love Creme De La Mer, but it's expensive. I started using this L'Oreal product three of four weeks ago because I like to test out new products on myself, and after a week-and-a-half, I noticed a difference in my skin. Mainly with hydration, my goal with skincare is always really hydrated, beautiful skin. It's easy and you can get it in the supermarket."

Why she loves it: "I use this one because my makeup artist Max May uses it on me, so I do what he does. It lasts a long time, it's a pen and I use it to brighten under my eyes."

Why she loves it: "I have tried almost every foundation possible, I've tried the most expensive and the cheapest. I love this one because there are so many colours, and when i first started wearing it, everyone kept saying, 'gosh you look well'. It's quite thick, I use a small amount and apply with my fingers before brushing it in, and it gives me the best coverage."

Why she loves it: "I'm one of those people who uses primer but doesn't understand why... but I use this sometimes as in place of my makeup because it has a little bit of a tint but is light."

Why she loves it: "People always come up to me and ask if my hair is real... my mum has amazing hair, my kids have great hair, I think it runs in my family. I've used Pantene my entire life, people on shoots ask me what expensive products I use on my hair, and I tell them - Pantene Moisture Renewal. I've tried everything and I always go back."

Tash's Spendy: Rodin Luxury Face Oil, 15ml for $130.

Why she loves it: "Face oils changed my life. The perception is that using a face oil makes you oily - I have oily skin, but since I've been using this face oil, my skin is really clear. It's beautiful."

Why she loves it: "I mainly use this because I'm a massive tight a*se. After I stopped fake tanning, my skin was really thirsty. I was going through a bottle of body oil a week, so I was searching for a cheaper option. This one was at my local chemist and it smelt really nice, so I bought it and I love it."

Do you use any of Tash's favourite beauty products? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

Love all things beauty? Come join our You Beauty Facebook group for more chit chat about things to put on your face. And body. And hair.