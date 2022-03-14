Her name was Synamin Bell. She is the ninth woman killed by violence this year.

This post deals with violence against women and might be triggering for some readers.

Her name was Synamin Bell.

She was a 26-year-old loving mum of three children, Ollie, six, Charlie, four, and Jordy, three. And on Saturday night, her life was cut short, allegedly by an act of domestic violence.

She was at home in the South Australian suburb of Millicent when police were called to her address, soon discovering her body. A 25-year-old man known to Synamin was arrested at the scene and interviewed by police before being charged with murder. He will face court on Tuesday.

Synamin is the ninth woman killed by violence in Australia in 2022.

Synamin's brother Luke McGaughey spoke about his sister, noting she was incredibly "generous and loyal".

"Synamin was loved by all and those lucky enough to have known her. No matter what may have been happening in her own life, she was never unavailable. Synamin had dreams of giving her kids the life and opportunities that we all hope our children have before them. Charlie and Jordy both face their own challenges in life with their health and Synamin took it upon herself to learn about any subject relating to her kids' health/wellbeing and would always seek the best information available to help make their life better. She had goals of getting into medicine to help Jordy and to help give her the best chance at a full life," he shared.

"She was trying her hardest with limited resources and support, trying to be the best mum she could be."

Image: GoFundMe.

McGaughey continued: "This senseless act has left a family in pain and three children, Ollie, Charlie and Jordy without their loving mum. The loss of your mother is something from which you never fully recover, but losing her so young leaves these beautiful kids with so much life to walk through without her. Your mother is your first and forever friend, you never truly get over that loss."

Speaking to ABC, McGaughey said that while he and his family are in shock and grieving - Synamin came from a family of nine siblings - the priority is "looking after [Synamin's] children and keeping her memory alive".

"At this point, we're sort of putting our heads together and thinking how do we help the kids. My mother has the children at the moment. They haven't been told as of yet what's going on. All they know is they're still on a sleepover at Nan's," he said.

Limestone Coast officer-in-charge Superintendent Campbell Hill said in a statement that Synamin's death had left her local community with emotions of "shock and grief".

"It is devastating and it is shocking. It is a tragic circumstance. If people have information, we urge them to contact us so we can fill that knowledge gap. Thankfully, there were no children involved or present."

The Superintendent also noted that investigations were preliminary so far, but that they believed the 25-year-old man accused of murder had contact with other people soon after Synamin's death and as a result of that contact, police were called and subsequently discovered what had occurred.

He concluded: 'It is something that has impacted the community in Millicent, it is a small town, people know each other. This will reverberate and has reverberated across the community, across the Limestone Coast."

Image: GoFundMe.

The fact it is only March and nine women have been killed by violence in Australia this year alone is sobering.

As Destroy The Joint noted about Synamin: "Only 48 hours since we last posted we bring you news of another woman dead by violence in her own home. We share with you the very few known details of this vicious crime to honour her memory. We extend our sincere condolences to family and friends."

Friends and family of Synamin have been sharing their condolences, anger and sadness over her death.

One loved one wrote: "I'm heartbroken, devastated and in shock. I was only just speaking to you the day you were taken. Synamin Bell I love you forever hun, this life time and next. You fought so hard hun, I love you my sister."

Another said: "Synamin is the sister of friends of mine: a beautiful mother of three stolen from her children, her family and friends. I've also suffered at the hands of domestic violence however I'm one of the lucky ones that got away before my life was stolen too. We have to stop this from happening: stop the violence."

With the support of her family, a petition has been started which calls for a coronial inquest into her alleged murder.

As the petition says: "Our community will not stand by and let our condolences be all that we give to Synamin’s family. Domestic and family violence is widespread in the Limestone Coast community. Women and children continue to be harmed, threatened and killed. Synamin's death is not an isolated incident. We cannot prevent family and domestic violence harm and deaths if we do not know what and who contributed to Synamin's death. A coronial inquest would determine facts, which are relevant to all community members."

You can support the petition here.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Synamin's family. You can donate to it here.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

Feature Image: Facebook.