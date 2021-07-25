The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday July 26.

Friends remember Australia's youngest female COVID-19 victim, Adriana Takara.

A woman in her 30s who died of COVID-19 in Sydney over the weekend has been identified as a 38-year-old Brazilian national with no pre-existing medical conditions.

Adriana Takara, 38, died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney's inner west. She deteriorated quickly after contracting the virus just 10 days ago.

An accounting student at Sydney's Kaplan Business School, Adriana is the eighth person to die from the current virus outbreak in NSW. She is also the youngest.

She said her goodbyes to family and friends in Australia and Brazil via Zoom, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

"She was healthy, happy, working, she had a boyfriend. It's shocking," a friend told the Daily Telegraph.

Cate Campbell joins swim legend Dawn Fraser and eight-time equestrian Olympian Andrew Hoy as Australians to win gold in the same event at three consecutive Olympics.

And Campbell is only the third to win gold after being Australia's opening ceremony flagbearer, joining rower Bobby Pearce (1928) and Hoy (1996).

Jack McLoughlin (silver, 400m freestyle) and Brendon Smith (bronze, 400m individual medley) also won medals on Sunday.

But Australia's world No.1 tennis star Barty logged 55 unforced errors in her first-round singles loss to Spain's world No.48 Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-4 6-3, just 15 days after winning the Wimbledon title.

Around the world.

- The German women's gymnastics team have opted to wear full-body suits in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics in a move they said was designed to promote freedom of choice and encourage women to wear what makes them feel comfortable.

- The United States is in an "unnecessary predicament" of soaring COVID-19 cases fuelled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, says Dr Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious diseases expert.

- The number of people testing positive to COVID-19 has continued to fall in the UK as thousands packed nightclubs and bars to celebrate the first weekend of eased restrictions.

