They keep... dying and coming back to life. The 8 most outrageous Supernatural story lines.

After 14 years (and counting) it’s been announced that Supernatural will be coming to an end after its 15th season.

While this is devastating news, as the saying goes, we must not cry because it’s over but smile laugh because it happened, and luckily there are several gloriously ridiculous, outlandish and just plain random plot lines to chuckle at.

But before we start… a quick recap for those unaware of the show. In short, Supernatural follows brothers Sam (Gilmore Girl’s Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they follow in their late father’s footsteps and hunt ghosts, monsters, demons and other evil supernatural beings.

Inevitably, mayhem ensues.

Plot lines get picked up and dropped at lightning speed, the brothers regularly die and are bought back to life, and some of the story lines are questionable to say the least but it’s all part of the reason why the show has earned a cult following through its 300+ episode run.

And while we still have a season 15 to look forward to, here are the eight particularly outrageous episodes which we’ll always remember Sam and Dean by.

1. The one where Paris Hilton is a demon.

Episode: Season 5, Episode 5 – Fallen Idols

What happens:

Any storyline that has Paris Hilton play a child-abducting, shape-shifting demon (Leshi) is a win in our books. Hilton is at her best playing the gluttonous soul-devouring spirit, all while wearing her classic Christian Louboutin heels. The fact that Padalecki (Sam) and Hilton both starred in the 2005 horror film House of Wax, is also made reference to, with Dean quipping that he's yet to see it.

2. The one where Supernatural is actually 'Twilight'.

Episode: Season 6, Episode 5 - Live Free or Twihard

What happens:



Sam and Dean discover a group of vampires are responsible for the recent string of teens abductions after they learn one for the girls, named Kristen, is obsessed with a vampire named Robert.

Later in the episode Dean gets turned into a vampire and the brothers must track down the cure to save him.

Kristen and Robert are of course a play on the names of the two stars of the Twilight film franchise, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, but it's not the only pop culture reference in the show. Jokes are also made about fellow teen heart throbs like Taylor Lautner, Zac Efron and Justin Bieber and they're greatly appreciated.

3. The (other) one with the vampires.

Episode: Season 4, Episode 5 - Monster Movie

What happens:

The boys arrive into the town of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania during their Oktoberfest celebrations (just because) where they learn of a vampire / werewolf / mummy who is terrorising the townspeople.

Plot-wise the episode follows a pretty standard narrative, but stylistically, its filmed in black and white as a homage to the 1931 Dracula film adaptation.

4. The one where Supernatural does Supernatural fan fiction.

Episode: Season 4, Episode 18 - The Monster at the End of This Book

What happens:

In an absurd turn of events, Sam and Dean find a series of comic books (titled Supernatural) which recount their lives as demon hunters.

Together, the brothers try to find the creator of the series and a very messy story line involving visions, archangels and hex bags occur, while jokes are made about fan culture with references made about 'Sam girls', 'Dean girls' and 'slash fans' (AKA people who want to see Sam and Dean 'together'), a nod to the series' very real and dedicated, pro-incest fan base.

5. The one where Dean turns into a dog.

Episode: Season 9, Episode 5 - Dog Dean Afternoon

What happens:

In an attempt to communicate with the lone witness to two gruesome murders - a German Shepherd - the brother's cast a spell which inadvertently causes Dean to start acting like a dog.

Yep... we don't know how the writers come up with this stuff either.

6. The one that takes place in the Wizard of Oz universe.

Episode: Season 10, Episode 11 - There's No Place Like Home

What happens:

The Wonderful World of Oz and Supernatural come together again after Charlie (played by Felicia Day) returns as Dark Charlie and good Charlie. Fans of Wicked or The Wizard of Oz will delight in the many references to the Emerald City, Dorothy and the Wizard himself.

7. The one with all the other TV shows.

Episode: Season 5, Episode 8 - Changing Channels

What happens:

Sam and Dean get thrown into an alternate universe where they become characters in various different television shows, one of them being a loose portrayal of Grey's Anatomy, titled Dr. Sexy, MD.

Sounds scarily accurate, no?

They go from an 80s-esque sitcom, eclectic Japanese game show, a procedural cop show and a genital herpes commercial. A pretty standard night of television programming if you ask us.

8. The one that with the Supernatural alternate universe.

Episode: Season 6, Episode 15 - The French Mistake

What happens:

Ohhh... this one is a doozy.

In a random turn of events, Sam and Dean are sent to an alternate universe in which they play actors named "Jensen Ackles" and "Jared Padalecki," who are stars of a TV show called Supernatural... go figure. Genevieve Cortese, Padalecki's off-screen wife even plays his on-screen wife, Ruby.

A number of the Supernatural cast and crew also feature throughout the episode.

What's your favourite Supernatural episode? Tell us in a comment below.