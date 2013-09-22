Sunday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. Thirty nine people have been killed and hundreds of people have been injured after terrorists attacked a shopping centre in Naribo, Kenya. The gunmen entered the shopping centre (which is popular with expats and tourists) yesterday afternoon, and reportedly informed shoppers that non-Muslims would be targeted and that all Muslims would be free to go.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a televised press conference yesterday afternoon and informed the nation that, “Our security forces are in the process of neutralising the attackers and securing the mall.” Somalian terrorist group al-Shabaab, which has links to Al-Qaeda, have claimed responsibility for the attack and continue to hold an unknown number of hostages in the mall. 2. Billionaire Clive Palmer has reportedly won the seat of Fairfax by just 36 votes. The close result has prompted the Australian Electoral Commission to organise a recount that will begin on Monday. If the winning margin between two candidates is ever less than 100 votes, a recount is automatically undertaken.