Sunday's news in under 2 minutes.

By MAMAMIA TEAM
1. Thirty nine people have been killed and hundreds of people have been injured after terrorists attacked a shopping centre in Naribo, Kenya. The gunmen entered the shopping centre (which is popular with expats and tourists) yesterday afternoon, and reportedly informed shoppers that non-Muslims would be targeted and that all Muslims would be free to go.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta gave a televised press conference yesterday afternoon and informed the nation that, “Our security forces are in the process of neutralising the attackers and securing the mall.” Somalian terrorist group al-Shabaab, which has links to Al-Qaeda, have claimed responsibility for the attack and continue to hold an unknown number of hostages in the mall.
2. Billionaire Clive Palmer has reportedly won the seat of Fairfax by just 36 votes. The close result has prompted the Australian Electoral Commission to organise a recount that will begin on Monday. If the winning margin between two candidates is ever less than 100 votes, a recount is automatically undertaken.
3. Rolf Harris is set to face court tomorrow for the first time after being charged with child sex offences. The 83-year-old Australian entertainer will front Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday, after first being questioned over allegations of sexual assault in November 2012. Mr Harris has denied any wrongdoing.
4. Immigration Minister Scott Morrison and deputy chief of the Australian army Angus Campbell are set to give weekly press conferences about ‘Operation Sovereign Borders’,which makes up a key component of the government’s new asylum seeker policy. Earlier in the week, the government stated that it won’t be giving constant updates to the public on refugee arrivals as it reportedly wants to provide people smugglers with less information.The Wanted picture that appeared on the No Fluoride Australia Facebook page
5. NSW Police are investigating ongoing threats made to Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant by members of the anti-fluoride lobby. News Limited reports that the ‘No Fluoride Australia’ Facebook group posted two death threats towards Ms. Chant on their Facebook page last week, including a wanted poster for ‘crimes against humanity’. This comes after Ms. Chant advised Lismore council to lift their long-standing fluoride ban.
6. A farmer in southern Egypt has been arrested after he dressed his donkey up as military Chief General Abdel-Fattah el Sissi, complete with a hat, and rode the animal through his local town.