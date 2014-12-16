6 'out of the ordinary' school holiday ideas your kids want to try.

Having six weeks with the kids over the holidays is fantastic, but it’s also hard work. Not in terms of the kids themselves (well maybe, you be the judge of that…) but coming up with exciting ideas to entertain them each and every day.

Yes, you could always do the same old things, but why not try something new and have a whole heap of fun in the process?

Here are some ‘out of the ordinary’ school holiday ideas you may not have considered.

Just as an FYI, this post is sponsored by Melbourne Stars. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100 per cent authentic and written in their own words.

1. Create your own scavenger hunt.

Admittedly, this one may take a little prep work on your behalf, but it will be worth it.

Design a scavenger hunt for your kids around your local area, encouraging them to find things, answer questions and generally get out in the fresh air for a while. There are some great list ideas online, and it’s a game that the whole family can get involved in.

2. Ferry rides/train rides/bus rides.

If your kids are anything like mine, the mode in which you get somewhere is often better than the destination itself.

If you choose one of the family fun days on public transport, it won’t cost you much for a boat ride around the city, a bus ride into town or even a train trip to an undiscovered location.

3. Cricket games.

I’ve recently become a convert to an evening at the cricket since my kids decided to barrack for the Melbourne Stars.

It’s cheap (kids can get into the MCG for only $5 – that’s cheaper than a milkshake!) and by going to one of the three hour matches, they won’t get bored. Especially since there is also fireworks, live entertainment and heaps of giveaways.

Plus, I’ve recently been told that if you have a premium reserved membership (hint hint, Santa!) there are exclusive events where the kids can meet their heroes.

4. Make your own kite and then take it flying.

This is a great activity to spread across a couple of days during the holidays, especially if the weather isn’t so good for a few.

Spend the rainy day inside getting crafty by making your own kites. Decorate them with stickers, glitter (if you’re game) and pencils. Have a Google to find easy to follow templates so the kites actually work.

Then when the weather clears up, head outside and take them for a run.

5. Catch yabbies.

If you’ve got some local creeks or rivers in your area, take the kids down with a bucket and spade and find some yabbies or guppies. Turn it into a day by taking a bush walk there and have lunch down by the water.

Just remember to let the little guys go when you’re done. You do not want to forget about them in the back of the car.

6. Fruit picking.

You might have to take a little drive for this one, but I reckon it could be worth it. A lot of farmers (think strawberries, apples, plums etc) allow the public to come and help pick fruit when in season.

It’s a great family activity and you pay a small fee to enter, and then get to take home as much fruit as you like. Winning!

What do you do to keep the kids entertained over the school holidays?

Check out some of our favourite childhood toys that kept us amused as kids. We may even have some of these still stashed in the draw at home.

Polly Pocket (via @auiiauii_stuff on Instagram) Cabbage Patch Kids (image via Flickr) Cabbage Patch Kids (image via Flickr) A Zhu Zhu Pet (via @furreal_friends_puppy on Instagram) Barbie Campervan (via @ikalakoa on Instagram) Puppy Surprise (via @milkysk8 on Instagram) Loom Bands (via @thepinayexplorer on Instagram) Loom Bands (via @yossefdavid on Instagram) Tamogotchi (via @jenngotchi on Instagram) Marbles Tamogotchi (via @sylveona on Instagram

To celebrate the New Year in style, we’re giving away 2x double passes to the Ladies Lounge at the Melbourne Stars Ladies Night. This is a one night only special event on Monday, January 5, 2015, where you will be entertained, pampered and enjoy all the on-field action amongst friends as the Melbourne Stars take on the Sydney Sixers.

To be in the running, CLICK HERE and tell us in 25 words or less ‘why you need a girls night out’.

We can’t wait to hear your answers, so enter today for your chance to win a double pass worth $209.

For the competition T&Cs, click here.