"I'm a fashion writer. Here are the 5 things I'm updating my wardrobe with for summer."

If one more person tells me Christmas is 10 weeks away I might throw a glazed ham at them.

But tell me SUMMER is a mere seven weeks off and I'm the human equivalent of the dancing girl emoji.

It's officially my favourite season, specifically because of the outfits and the glorious feeling that comes with them. Holiday clothes mean big relaxed energy. The warm sun on your skin (lathered up in SPF, of course), and balmy nights that seem to last forever...

After two years of more or less staying inside, except to depart our homes in activewear, there's a definite vibe around shopping again - can you feel it? We've been starved of opportunities to dress up and reasons to update our wardrobes, so the trends coming through are a little bolder than we've seen in previous years. Things might get a bit wild out there (orange zebra print, anyone?), so don't say I didn't warn you...

From white denim to bold accessories, here's what I'll be adding to my closet.

1. Vivid colour-blocking.

Last summer, everything was a little... beige. Not that there's anything wrong with neutrals - I'll forever live in grey marle, black and white basics - but according to the streetstyle we're seeing from the other side of the world, and the recent runways at Fashion Month, it's all about bold colour stacked on more bold colour.

Unlike the pastels you might've lived in through winter, this is about going turbo-bright with your tailoring. A sign we're all ready to come out of our proverbial shells? I think so.









London Fashion Week. Image: Getty.

London Fashion Week. Image: Getty.

I'll definitely be snapping up some bright suiting, starting with a blazer to style over crops and denim shorts.

What I'm shopping:

Image: Showpo.

Image: Glassons.

2. White denim

I'm going to need a nice clean base to wear back with all the pops of colour and optical prints - cue white denim, one of the biggest trends coming into summer. I can't go past a classic white denim short, and I'm also eyeing off a pair of wide-leg white jeans for wearing with this season's oversized shirts.

Berlin Fashion Week. Image: Getty.

The great thing about denim is you don't need to splurge - there's a style to suit everyone at every price point, so it's an accessible way to tap into trend updates. Both styles I found below are less than sixty bucks, score.

What I'm shopping:

Image: H&M.

Image: Cotton On.

3. Retro prints

With a sizeable nod to 60s and 70s nostalgia, flower power is back in a major way. Opulent prints firmly in the spotlight - think checks, zebra print, vintage wallpaper florals and trippy swirls splashed on matching sets, flared pants, shirting and more. Don't hold back - clashing gets you extra style points.









New York Fashion Week. Image: Getty.

To dip a toe in the trend, I'll be starting off with a retro-inspired shirt and picking up this vegan leather tote from Australian label Poppy Lissiman.

What I'm shopping:

Image: VRG GRL.

Image: Poppy Lissiman.

4. A pared-back playsuit.

Remember how those denim and khaki boiler suits dominated winter? Think of this as the warm weather equivalent to that look. A utilitarian jumpsuit is one of the easiest, most foolproof ways to update your wardrobe right now. If you're not into splashy prints or brights, this is your antidote. Just add minimal sandals and a tote bag and you're out the door.





Milan Fashion Week. Image: Getty.

I'll be purchasing this effortlessly chic linen-blend playsuit from H&M, and I'm eyeing off Aussie label Venroy's more structured style in pale blue, too. One-step dressing? I'm here for it.

Image: H&M.

Image: Venroy.

5. Pop accessories

From kitschy slides to colourful sunglasses, pastel bucket hats to neon bum bags, fun accessories are having a moment. No 'investment pieces' required - cheap and cheerful, they're an instant way to lift your fashion game this season. My rule? Add one thing that makes me smile before leaving the house. It's a little bit 90s rave kid, a lot thank-f*ck-this-pandemic-is-almost-over.









Berlin Fashion Week. Image: Getty.

New York Fashion Week. Image: Getty.

What I'm shopping:

Image: Quay.

Image: Lack of Color.

Image: H&M

