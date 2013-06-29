Stuff aging gracefully. Check out these bizarre anti-aging tips.

Can we possibly accept the process and just age gracefully?

Or, should we try some of these strange and often disgusting anti-aging tips, many of which are used by celebrities who are the most vigorous anti-aging crusaders in the world.

And you thought injecting poison into your face was bizarre. Botox ain’t got nothin’ on these…

Truly bizarre anti-ageing tricks.

Face Slimmer Exercise Mouthpiece

Forget botox, collagen injections and hydrating facials.

Facial Flex

What is this gadget and where does it go?

The Facial Flex tones up your facial muscles, giving you are firmer, more youthful appearance.

Pig Trotters

How on earth do pig trotters help minimise wrinkles and other signs of ageing?

Blood Facials

If Kim Kardashian does this, it must work, right?

Facewaver Exercise Mask

This is another Japanese invention that promises tighter cheeks, the kneading out of wrinkles and less sagging.

Do you have any unusual anti-aging tips?