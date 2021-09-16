Here's how to shop and style those trendy striped shirts you're seeing everywhere.

It all started with the golf knits.

With the first whiff of cold weather way back in May, everyone on Instagram seemed to be wearing those zip-up sweaters reminiscent of something your dad would wear for a spot of putting.

And they were cute! Tied around waists and thrown over shoulders, they signalled a return to preppy style that's only grown in momentum.

As is the case with fashion trends, a bunch of similar styles started popping up too: flippy tennis skirts, visors, bike shorts... but sadly, none of these items felt all that wearable.

Until now. Enter the striped shirt, the preppy piece set to take over our wardrobes (and feeds) for spring.

One part Princess Diana doing sportswear in the 1980s, one part Wolf of Wall Street chic, the classic oversized shirt is about to be everywhere.

Psst! While we're on the topic of summer trends, our You Beauty podcast hosts have some tips for what to slap on your face before swimming. Post continues below.

The main trailblazer behind this trend is Australian label Blanca Studio, which has gained a cult reputation for its menswear-inspired shirts that come in a variety of fun pastel colours and stripes.

Although one of these babies will set you back a few hundred bucks, lots of brands are jumping on the stripey shirt bandwagon, meaning you can shop the trend no matter what your budget.

Here's how a few stylish women on the Gram are wearing theirs.









The beauty of these button-ups is that they make a statement no matter how you wear them. Almost anything goes - but if you're after a few styling tips before we get into some shopping picks, here's a few pointers below.

1. Remember to accessorise.

Oversized shirts have a throw-on-and-go appeal, and work back with shorts, jeans or even leggings. But the best way to elevate them for day or night is to style them up with your accessories.

Try layering gold-tone jewellery, like pendant necklaces, chokers and hoop earrings, to offset the masculine style of the shirt.

When it comes to your shoes, try a sporty take with sneakers. Or for a look that reads effortlessly cool, grab a pair of this season's pool slides. Cheap and cheerful, you can pick up a pair from Rubi Shoes, Betts and other accessible footwear brands for less than your Sunday night takeaway.

A knit around the shoulders doesn't go astray, either. Basically, if you look like you're about to board a yacht or do a trade on the stock exchange, you're on the right track. See also:

Make Donnie from The Wolf of Wall Street your muse this season. Images: Supplied.

2. Try the half-tuck.

Because these shirts are meant to be oversized, they can swallow your shape right up if you let them. A good trick to combat this is the half-tuck, where you tuck half of the shirt into your bottoms at the front and leave the rest loose. This works for all shirts and blouses, but looks particularly great with crisp shirting.

3. Go matchy-matchy.

To really commit to the look, try a matching set with cotton shorts. Pyjama-style dressing is a major trend for spring, and it's a logical extension of the way we've been dressing for months now - think of it as the warm-weather version of coordinating loungewear.





4. Style it over swimwear.

It might seem counterintuitive wearing a corporate-style shirt over your bikini or one-piece, but it just works. Like Instagram fashion icon Sincerely Jules, try layering your shirt over your shoulders or tying it around your waist for your next trip to the beach - it'll make a great cover-up when you need some extra sun protection, and look chic too!













Keen to find a shirt that works for you? Shop a few of our faves below.

Image: The Iconic.

Blanca Benny Shirt, $229.00

Image: The Iconic.

Cotton On Swing Beach Shirt in Blueberry/white stripe, $39.99

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Cotton On

VRG GRL Beach Locals Button Front Shirt in mint stripe, $85.00

Image: VRG GRL.

Image: VRG GRL.

, $34.99

Image: H&M

Image: Ally.

Image: Sportsgirl.

Tamara Davis is Mamamia's Head of Lifestyle. For more fashion tips and outfits, follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Verge Girl; Instagram @saraloura; Instagram @blanca_studio; Instagram @sincerelyjules