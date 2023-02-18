Lloyd spent 14 years writing a book that no one read. His daughter just made it a bestseller.

The power of the internet can be a very special thing when used for good.

Lloyd Devereux Richards has come to learn that over the past few weeks, thanks to his daughter, the thriller novel he wrote and a 16-second TikTok video.

So how did it all start?

In the mid-1970s, America was just coming out of a decade with some of the most notorious serial killers in history.

Paranoia, fear and curiosity was at an all-time high.

When several women went missing in and around the Mid West, Richards took note. And their disappearances later inspired a thriller novel he dedicated his adult life to writing.

Whilst working as a lawyer in the 80s, Richards couldn’t shelf his passion for storytelling, and spent his free time learning what he could about dialogue, structure and pacing.

He also studied the legal files of various murders as part of his research for a book.

When he was finally ready, Richards began writing his 343-page novel, Stone Maidens.

The story follows Christine Prusik, an FBI forensic anthropologist as she investigates a serial killer who strangles women and leaves their bodies, alongside a mysterious small stone figure, in the forest.

According to The Washington Post, Richards dedicated hours to writing the book every day, all while practising law and raising three children.

He would average only four hours of sleep a night for over a decade.

After completing his draft in 2009, the aspiring author was turned down by over 80 agents.

Although one agreed to work with him in 2010, not a single editor would publish the book.

"It’s very dismaying," Richards told the publication.

"I had to have thick skin. I had to just say: 'You know? I’m going to figure this out.'"

The following year, Amazon subsidiary, Thomas & Mercer, signed on as his publisher, and in 2012, Stone Maidens was published - roughly 14 years after he first began writing it.

Sadly, the book did not meet sales expectations, and as the years passed, fewer and fewer people bought the novel, leading Richards to donate his remaining books to his local bookstore.

According to The Washington Post, Richards sold three single copies of his book in December 2022 to January 2023.

Less than a month later, the 74-year-old's book is now completely sold out on Amazon.

In February 2023, Richards' 40-year-old daughter, Marguerite, created an account purely to promote her father’s novel.

"It was such a great book, and I knew how important it was to him," Marguerite told the publication.

"I thought maybe it's just because nobody knows about the book."

She was right - her very first video on the platform is currently sitting at 45 million views and almost 10 million likes.

"My dad spent 14 years writing a book," the text read in the video.

"He worked full time and his kids came first but he made time for his book."

Since the clip went viral, Stone Maidens has sold out on Amazon, become a number one best-selling thriller and has now reached number one on the overall bestseller list, surpassing the likes of Colleen Hoover and Prince Harry’s Spare.

In a second video, Marguerite shares the news with her father, as he sits completely unaware of the waves he’s made online.

"Because of them you’re [the] number one serial killer thriller," Marguerite tells him whilst tearing up herself.

Richards sits in shock, only managing to whisper "thank you," as he contemplates what’s happened.

A few days later, the pair share milkshakes in celebration and process their joy.

"These last couple of days, I can't understand it… I feel blessed, you know?" Richard said.

At 74, Richards isn't done yet.

For the past five years, he has been writing a sequel to Stone Maidens, and finished it last year.

Something tells us he won’t find it as difficult to get his second book published as the first.

Stone Maidens is current available on Amazon.

Feature Image: TikTok/@stonemaidens