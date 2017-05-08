Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Woman tried to poison the baby her husband father with another woman using nail polish remover.

On May 29, 2016, 37-year-old Andrea Vazquez-Hernandez allegedly mixed nail polish remover with milk, and handed it to the toddler her husband had fathered with another woman.

When the 17-month-old refused to drink the mixture, the baby’s father discovered his wife’s sickening plan and reported her to authorities.

The man told police that earlier that night, he had tried to feed his daughter the bottle when she “immediately spat out the contents”. The girl was taken to the hospital and was treated and released with no injuries.

According to court documents, prosecutors say that “at some point in time earlier that day, the victim’s stepmother allegedly added approximately one inch of nail polish remover to the baby bottle”.

Andrea and her husband, from Illinois in the United States, had welcomed a child of their own in 2010, but when they separated for a period of two years, he fathered another child with a different woman. The baby girl was born in December 2014.

Prosecutors allege that for Andrea, the toddler served as “a constant reminder of a forbidden relationship”.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Andrea had also told police she wanted to “punish” her husband and the little girl’s mother.

The 37-year-old is accused of aggravated battery and attempted aggravated battery in connection with the incident. She has plead not guilty and remains in police custody until her trial, which is expected to start next week.

2. Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election, becoming the country’s youngest leader since Napoleon.

French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has won the French presidential election, putting the 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world’s biggest economies.

Agencies said that Macron had defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 per cent to 35 per cent on Sunday.

Macron’s supporters gathered outside the Louvre museum in Paris and broke out in cheers as news of his victory was announced.

A defeated Marine Le Pen confirmed she had called Macron to congratulate him on his victory, AAP reports.

Other world leaders have been quick to congratulate the pro-European centrist candidate on his election. US President Donald Trump tweeted that he was “very much looking forward to working” with the new French leader.

Outgoing French President Francois Hollande said, “His big victory confirms that a very large majority of our fellow citizens wanted to unite around the values of the Republic and show their attachment to the European Union”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office offered “warm congratulations” to the President-elect.

“France is one of our closest allies, and we look forward to working with the new president on a wide range of shared priorities,” her office said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman tweeted in French and German: “Congratulations Emmanuel Macron. Your victory is a victory for a strong united Europe and for the Franco-German friendship.”

3. Accused drug trafficker Cassandra Sainsbury appeals for taxpayer help.

Accused drug mule Cassandra Sainsbury has asked the Australian government to help cover her legal costs as she fights drug smuggling charges in Colombia.

Ms Sainsbury was detained at Bogota’s El Dorado International Airport on April 12 after 5.8 kilograms of cocaine was allegedly found hidden inside 18 headphone boxes in her suitcase.

Her Bogota lawyer Orlando Herran has told News Corp that the 22-year-old South Australian had filed paperwork to apply for financial assistance last week.

“They are looking for state funds in Australia for the legal costs, so she was signing a form for that, to put before the government there,” Mr Herran said.

“I have no idea how much they are looking for. It is to cover the lawyer’s fees in Australia.”

The Australian government offers financial support to Australians overseas through prison loans, and is available to those arrested overseas if they face more than 20 years behind bars or the death penalty.

Since her arrest, Cassandrea has maintained her innocence, telling family and lawyers that she had been “tricked” into carrying the drugs, which were hidden inside what she believed to be headphones.

If found guilty, the 22-year-old faces between eight and 25 years in jail. Last week, her lawyer said that if she pleaded guilty, she could face as little as four years.

4. An elderly tourist has died while snorkelling with his son in South Australia.

An 80-year-old tourist has died while snorkelling off a South Australian beach, AAP reports.

The man was pulled from the water unresponsive on Sunday afternoon at Port Noarlunga, 30km south of Adelaide, police say.

Ambulance crews worked on the man for some time but he was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

It is believed the man was snorkelling with his son when he suffered a heart attack while underwater, but South Australian police say the exact cause of his death will not be known until a report has been prepared for the coroner.

Police confirmed the man was visiting family in Adelaide at the time of his death.

5. Family torn apart as two young brothers are killed in a horror smash in NSW.

A couple is mourning the loss of two young sons killed in a road crash near Dubbo in NSW, AAP reports.

The brothers, aged 9 and 12, were found dead at the scene of the highway collision in the early hours of Saturday.

A third brother, aged four, is in a serious condition in Sydney’s Westmead Children’s Hospital with internal injuries.

The family’s 4WD collided with a B-double truck on the Newell Highway about 3.30am.

The parents escaped with just minor injuries and were treated for shock, while the male truck driver was airlifted to hospital with back injuries.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Inspector Hason Pietruszka described the scene as “traumatic”.

“We will continue to support the family at this trying time. The adult parents are being treated for shock,” he said.

A nurse from Dubbo Base Hospital, Michelle Kirby, wrote on social media about the “tragic accident”.

“Just too sad for words,” she wrote on Facebook.

6. Aussie swimmers could face bans over missed drug tests.

Rio Olympic Games silver medallist Madeline Groves is reportedly one of three Australian swimmers facing a two-year ban for missing drug tests.

News Corp Australia reported that Groves, Rio Olympic open water swimmer Jarrod Poort and two-time Olympian Thomas Fraser-Holmes face suspensions from all competitions for missing three drug tests over 12 months.

The Australian team released a statement on Sunday.

“Swimming Australia confirms it has recently been informed by ASADA and FINA that members of the Australian Dolphins Swim team may have failed to update their whereabouts appropriately over the previous 12-month period,” the statement said.

“ASADA and FINA are yet to finalise their processes and to confirm the final outcomes in relation to these matters.

“Under ASADA and FINA rules, Swimming Australia is unable to announce details on any individual swimmers who may have failed to update their whereabouts appropriately until ASADA and FINA have completed their process.”

All athletes in registered drug testing pools of international federations and national anti-doping organisations are required to provide their whereabouts for one hour every day (between 5am-11pm) when they will be available for testing.

ASADA said that at the point of each missed test, athletes have the opportunity to put forward an explanation before a missed test declaration was made.

Swimming Australia CEO Mark Anderson said he’d be disappointed if protocols weren’t followed by the swimmers.

“Both Swimming Australia and our athletes have been very clear on our position in relation to anti-doping both here in Australia and internationally,” Anderson said in a statement.

“The Australian Dolphins Swim Team has worked hard to develop a culture of professionalism and respect.

“Part of that professionalism is ensuring each athlete is accountable and responsible for accurately providing their locations so testers can access them when required. It is extremely disappointing if this has not occurred as it should.”

