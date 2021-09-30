ROADTEST: "I tried StayX Hair Perfecting Wand to see if it would tame my baby hair madness.”﻿

Since I was a teenager, I’ve always HATED my baby hairs.

I found them so annoying, and was perpetually annoyed that I could never pull off the 'slicked-back ponytail' look.

There have been numerous times where I’ve spent hours straightening and brushing my hair to make sure it stays pat down and I still look like I’d just woken up from bed.

I would like to emphasise the fact that because I was a teenager, I made some very questionable decisions. One of them being, I decided to try to “fix” my baby hairs. And yes I can hear you saying “oh no…” through your screens.

When I was 19, I asked (begged) my laser technician to laser my hairline, removing all my baby hairs. HUGE MISTAKE.





Going full Kim Kardashian changed the entire shape of my face. It also made me look so unnatural.

Four months later, during my next laser appointment, the technician suggested that since I had only lasered them once, I should try to grow them back out again to regain my more natural look and face shape.

I took her advice and although I’m so glad that I decided not to keep lasering off my hairline, it’s been six years later and I’m still growing them back.

Now my baby hairs are THRIVING.

I think they become more and more noticeable as I age. I really took my OG baby hairs that cutely sat on my hairline for granted.

Now, post-laser baby hairs have a mind of their own, growing in different directions and different lengths and thicknesses.

I was ready to accept my fate, and forget about my slicked ponytail look dream... until I was promptly introduced to flyaway hair wands.

I'd been eyeing off the StayX Hair Perfecting Wand, which promises to easily tame frizz, flyaways and baby hairs in seconds without the greasy wet look.

Arrived! Image: Supplied.

The clear formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and states that it’s suitable for all hair colours (love to see it). I thought I’d put it to the test during the two activities that I’m doing most right now: outdoor walks and online conference calls.

I walk a minimum 5kms every day. There’s nothing more uncomfortable than having your baby hairs stick to the sweat behind your neck or on your face. A huge no thank you, please.

I probably spend about 70% of my walk wiping away hairs from my forehead and trying to tuck the inch-long strands behind my ears.

So I used StayX's tubular wand to gently glide my flyaways back. I was relieved that you can actually build up the product without it actually becoming sticky or noticeable on my dark, thick hair.

I don’t know what magic is involved with this, but the potent formula is a proven blend of anti-frizz ingredients that holds the hairs down so well, but it feels like there is absolutely nothing there once applied, as it's so lightweight. I'm a bit obsessed.

Image: Supplied.

All my baby hairs and flyaways were neatly fixed in literally just a few swipes, with the rest of my ponytail and stayed there for THE WHOLE WALK. Sweating and all.

After my walk! Image: Supplied.

The best thing about this is that I didn’t even need to wash my hair because the product wasn't crunchy or clumpy, and thankfully doesn’t set in your hair a bit tough like some hairsprays do. It just brushes out so BEAUTIFULLY.

In fact, it feels as if there’s nothing there at all (how great is beauty science?). Will definitely keep using it before every walk in the future.

Now, my next concern: every time I join an online work meeting I can’t help but stare at my wild baby hairs (making everyone on the call assume that I’m an extremely vain person.)

I honestly think that baby hairs and flyaways are more noticeable on webcam than they are in real life. What a wild 2021 we're living in.

For the longest time I would try to hold them down with bobby pins which resulted in some serious breakage, contributing to my ongoing problem or unruly flyaways.

Because the results are immediate, I have been quickly slicking back the flyaways with this perfecting wand a few minutes before I join my 9am meetings, and can I say, I look so professional? It's as if I spent an hour getting ready (rather than the actual 5 minutes it took me). The wand now has a permanent spot on my work desk.

Image: Supplied.

I'm counting down until I can actually test the StayX Hair Perfecting Wand out in the ‘real world’, as there have been way too many events such as dates after work or meeting up with friends for brunch (heck, even on the windiest of Sydney days) where I have really needed a product like this.

Not only does it make my hair look much neater, but it also makes me feel more put together and confident in my appearance.

The wand is also so suitable for travel – being that it's basically the size of a mascara tube, it will easily fit in my makeup bag.

I would definitely recommend this product to anyone whose life has been burned by their baby hairs and flyaways! I've recommended it to a few of my mum friends too, as I know some are navigating that postpartum hair regrowth (that I didn't even realise was a thing.)

I can’t wait to have this product on me for future last minute meetings, hangouts and events. Will definitely be a staple in my handbag.

Here’s to slick backed ponies. May we aspire to them, may we have them, may we show them off (...and not just on Zoom calls).

Feature Image: Supplied/Instagram @emilyvernem