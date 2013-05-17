Stars go glam at the Cannes Film Festival

ADVERTISEMENT
One of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year has finally arrived: the annual Cannes International Film Festival. Stars from all over the world flock to the South of France and show off not only their newest movies, but their stunning fashion, too.
From Julianne Moore to Emma Watson to Isla Fisher — the stars are already out in full-force and looking more glamorous than we have ever seen them!
Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan & Tobey Maguire
GEORGE PIMENTEL/WIREIMAGE
Emma Watson
VALERY HACHE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Nicole Kidman
GEORGE PIMENTEL/WIREIMAGE
Julianne Moore
IAN GAVAN/GETTY IMAGES
Octavia Spencer
IAN GAVAN/GETTY IMAGES
Freida Pinto
PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY IMAGES
Isla Fisher
TONY BARSON/FILMMAGIC
Cindy Crawford
IAN GAVAN/GETTY IMAGES
Sofia Coppola
PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY IMAGES
