The trailer for the Stan Original Series Poker Face is here, and it has an all-star cast.

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Stan Original Series Poker Face is officially out.

And from the looks of the teaser, we're set for an all-star cast, lots of drama and a good amount of humour all rolled into one.

A ten-part series, each episode will follow a 'mystery of the week'. And it stars none other than Orange Is The New Black alum Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. Charlie hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

And the guest stars list is pretty huge including Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Benjamin Bratt, Ellen Barkin, Cherry Jones, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Charles Melton, and Australia's own Danielle MacDonald.

Watch the teaser trailer for Stan's Poker Face. Post continues below.

Video via Stan.

And the executives producing on the show are pretty well known too, with Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph among the team.

Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are showrunners and executive producers as well, along with Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Iain B. MacDonald and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

Poker Face is created, written, directed and executive produced by Rian Johnson who is the man behind one of the most successful mystery whodunits – none other than Knives Out.

In a statement Stan's Chief Content Officer, Cailah Scobie said: "Commissioning premium international Originals is a key component of Stan’s content strategy. Partnering on productions such as The Tourist, Wolf Like Me and now Poker Face allows an expansion of our unrivalled lineup of homegrown Stan Originals."

Natasha Lyonne in Stan's Poker Face. Image: Stan.

She continued: "The new TV series Poker Face is a fabulous addition to our already jam-packed lineup of Stan Originals this Summer."

With plenty of body bags, suspects on the run and Natasha Lyonne's character trying to solve murder after murder, viewers are sure in for a wild ride.

The Stan Original Series Poker Face premieres 27 January, same day as the U.S. and only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.