The first trailer for the Stan Original Series Bad Behaviour is here and it's a must-watch.

The first trailer for the Stan Original Series Bad Behaviour has been released and it's unmissable.

Based on the book by Rebecca Starford, the gripping new drama stars Jana McKinnon (Beautiful Girl), Markella Kavenagh (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Yerin Ha.

Bad Behaviour will premiere on February 17, 2023, only on Stan.

Watch the trailer for the Stan Original Series Bad Behaviour. Post continues after video.

The four-part series dives deep into the story of 25-year-old Jo Mackenzie (McKinnon), who bumps into a ghost from her past: Alice Kang (Ha).

The pair spent one year together at an exclusive boarding school called Silver Creek more than 10 years ago.

They were once both promising scholarship students who were confined to the same boarding house.

But a decade on, only Alice has found success. Jo, on the other hand, works a part-time job while she pursues her dream of being a writer.

Yerin Ha and Jane McKinnon in Bad Behaviour. Image: Stan/Sarah Enticknap.



While Jo is intent on catching up, Alice wants nothing to do with her - and from there, she is taken back in time to when she was faced with the reality of the teenage experience.

Jo also runs into Portia (Kavenagh) - the charismatic alpha female who wielded power over the girls of their dormitory.

Back then, Jo learnt the only way to survive at Silver Creek was to be friends with Portia.

Melissa Kahraman, Markella Kavenagh and Erana James in Bad Behaviour. Image: Stan.

But as Jo's present reality crumbles around her, she realises her life is rife with poor choices and that she is yet to outgrow her bad behaviour.

Bad Behaviour is led by an all-female creative team and is written by Pip Karmel (Total Control, New Gold Mountain) and Magda Wozniak (The Messenger, While The Men Are Away), produced by Amanda Higgs (The Secret Life of Us, Barracuda), and directed by Corrie Chen (New Gold Mountain, Homecoming Queens).

The Stan Original Series Bad Behaviour premieres February 17, and all episodes will drop at once and only on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan/Jane Zhang.