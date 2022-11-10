Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom starring Matt Okine will soon be on your screens.

Christmas must be close because Stan just released the first trailer for their new Original Film Christmas Ransom.

Created by the same team that brought us A Sunburnt Christmas in 2020, the film stars Matt Okine (Stan Original Series The Other Guy), Logie Award-winning Miranda Tapsell, and Bloom's Ed Oxenbould.

Christmas Ransom will premiere December 1, only on Stan.

Watch the trailer for Stan Original Film Christmas Ransom. Post continues below.





A riotous Christmas romp for the whole family, Christmas Ransom is set in a beloved Aussie toy store called Harrington and Sons.

The adventure begins when the store is hijacked on Christmas Eve by a pair of bumbling criminals, who hold the struggling owner (Okine) for ransom.

A pair of shoplifting kids stumble into the heist and must team up with a heavily pregnant security officer (Tapsell) to save Christmas.

Image: Stan.

The soon-to-be Christmas classic also stars Genevieve Lemon, Bridie McKim, Evan Stanhope, Tahlia Sturzaker and Chai Hansen.

"Our Stan Original Christmas films have quickly become a beloved staple of our annual lineup, following the success of A Sunburnt Christmas and Christmas on the Farm," Stan's Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said in a statement.

"Christmas Ransom will bring the same irreverent humour and warmth everyone loved in A Sunburnt Christmas, with the added fun of some wild, high-stakes action hijinks," added Drew Grove, CEO and Executive Producer at Every Cloud Productions.

"With a lot of mischief and heart, it will give everyone the chance to laugh, cry and cheer together for a film that is sure to become one of Australia's classic Christmas tales."

Inspired by classic Christmas comedy-adventure movies such as Home Alone, Die Hard and Elf, Christmas Ransom is sure to become your next family favourite.

