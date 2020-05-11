Australia is entering stage one of easing restrictions. Here's what that means for you.

On Friday, Scott Morrison announced a three-step plan to ease coronavirus restrictions over upcoming months. However, stage one will not start in each state and territory until the jurisdictions implement them, with some planning to go earlier than others.

So, what exactly does stage one entail?

The initial phase will allow for outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, including the reopening of cafes, restaurants and shops. Outdoor bootcamps will also be officially allowed, in accordance with the 10-person rule.

Inside, five people will be permitted to visit homes, while up to 10 guests will be allowed at weddings. Funerals can have 20 mourners indoors, and 30 outdoors.

Real estate home inspections and auctions will also be given the green light to resume with a 10-person limit, while children will return to schools and child care.

Under stage one, local and regional travel will also be allowed.

Businesses that will remain closed include gyms, food courts, beauty salons, cinemas and museums. Reopening Australia's international borders is still a long way off, as are mass gatherings at large sporting venues such as the MCG.

So, when will these actually be implemented in each state and territory? We break it down for you here.

New South Wales

On Sunday, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the state will enter stage one as of Friday May 15. Under stage one, people will be allowed to leave their home for recreational purposes for the first time since the coronavirus restrictions were introduced in NSW.

The new relaxing of restrictions will allow for up to five people to visit a home, and up to 10 people for outdoor gatherings, such as a physical training session or sitting down in a park. Restaurants and cafes will be allowed to have 10 patrons at a time.

Berejiklian added that restrictions on regional travel will not be lifted yet.

Queensland.

From Mother's Day, Queenslanders were allowed to have up to five people from another household in their home.

Kindergarten, Prep, Years 1, 11 and 12 go back to school on Monday, May 11.

You can have a picnic in a public space with the people from your household, or if you're by yourself you can meet one other person from outside your house for a picnic or a run/walk. It can only be the two of you, not your household plus one.

You can travel up to 50km from your home with the members of your house (for the above) and you can travel over 50km only of you're headed to another household.

In Queensland, you're already allowed to shop for non-essential goods.

Western Australia

Western Australia is already in phase one, with schools re-opened, up to 10 people allowed to gather for non-contact recreational activities and home opens permitted.

On Sunday, Premier Mark McGowan announced they will enter phase two on Monday May 18. This will see regional travel borders adjusted to bring the number of borders within WA from 13 to four, allowing for more interstate travel.

From next Monday, the WA government will allow indoor and outdoor non-working gatherings to be lifted to 20 people, and people will be encouraged to return to work, unless they are unwell or vulnerable, McGowan says.

South Australia

From Monday May 11, the South Australia government will start to lift restrictions with all country accommodation to reopen, including caravan parks, hotels, motels and Airbnb services. The government is encouraging South Australians to travel within the state.

SA will also allow alcohol-free outdoor dining at cafes and restaurants and the resumption of outdoor sports training.

Universities and TAFE colleges will be allowed to resume face-to-face learning, public swimming pools, places of worship and libraries can reopen, and open house inspections and home auctions will be permitted.

Victoria

From Tuesday midnight, Victorians can have five guests visit their home, and gatherings of 10 people outdoors. Funerals can have 20 indoors and 30 outdoors.

People aren't however, allowed to stay at their family and friend's houses overnight, or camp in national parks - some of which are being reopened.

Golf, walking groups, fishing and hiking will also resume, but the Premier is remaining tight-lipped on when children will return to schools making Victoria the only state or territory yet to set a date for a return to face-to-face learning.

Tasmania

Tasmania's coronavirus restrictions are set to be eased from Monday, as they have recorded another day of no new coronavirus cases.

The island state will tread a cautious path out of coronavirus restrictions, with funerals allowed to have 20 mourners and parks and reserves to reopen from Monday May 11.

Limits on visits to aged care homes will also be eased from Monday, allowing no more than two visitors to visit once per week.

National Parks and reserves will also re-open and residents will be permitted to exercise within 30 kilometres of their homes.

Strict border measures are not expected to budge for months with non-essential arrivals are still required to quarantine in government facilities.

ACT

As of Saturday May 9, the ACT entered stage one of the government's three-phase plan, allowing for gatherings of up to 10 people.

However, dining at restaurants and cafes have remained close for the time being.

Northern Territory

The Northern Territory has already entered stage one, with parks, pools and playgrounds opened at the end of April, along with attendance limits lifted on outdoor social activities.

From Friday May 15, restaurants and bars will reopen with a two-hour limit, plus shopping centre food courts, beauty salons gyms and libraries will all be given the green light to reopen.

If you are sick and believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your GP ahead of time to book an appointment. Or call the national Coronavirus Health Information Line for advice on 1800 020 080. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

