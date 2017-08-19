Three items you need to buy this spring, according to celebrity stylist Lana Wilkinson.

When it comes to the Australian fashion scene, Lana Wilkinson is well-versed in where it’s at, where it’s going and how we can mould every crazy runway trend to our own style and onto our own bodies.

After all, as one of the country’s key celebrity stylists, that’s literally her job. Her mind is wired in a way that’s perhaps a little different to you or I: she can look at a catwalk, see a dress that might look like it should stay there, and find make it work for common folk.

And hence why she is so good at her job.

So, in the spirit of winter slowly, very slowly, coming to a close, and spring/summer trends peaking out from behind the gloomy clouds, we asked Lana her three must-have items for the coming season, and everything we need to be eyeing in between.

Tell us your three must-have items for spring/summer

The trench coat



“This season’s must have item is the trench coat. Think slouchy fabrics, bold colours, prints, big buckles and extended silhouettes – perfect for balmy nights out, work or just catching up with friends. The new trench coat will make a major statement without needing to buy a large quantity of pieces to dial up your current wardrobe. The trench is THE piece for the season because you can style it over the pieces you already have in your wardrobe, perhaps is the classic shape of timeless appeal.

“The trench can be styled with virtually anything, it’s all about balance. For a more relaxed vibe roll the sleeves up, or for an easy off duty model look, cinch your trench coat around your waist and pair with jeans and sneakers.”

The white shirt dress



“Interesting waistlines and unexpected hemlines make a simple white shirt dress a statement piece. Perfect for your workwear and/or street style rotation. Shirt dresses are casual and easy to wear, making them perfect for the warmer days of spring and summer. They’re versatile and can be easily dressed up or down. There’s also something really sexy about them – they kind of look like you just rolled out of bed and forgot pants. Think Tom Cruise in Risky Business.

“From a styling perspective add a leather jacket or summer bomber to toughen up a casual vibe. Style with ankle boots, summer sandal or a brogue for a relaxed vibe, cinch in the waist or accessorise with statement earrings to go from day to night.

“Side note: When summer is over, the shirt dress can then be styled over leather or denim when the cooler season is upon us.”

Cutout or one shoulder shirt or dress



“Our obsession with shoulders and cutouts rages on. If you are old enough to remember the movie Flashdance, this season is all about channelling your inner 80s glam. Perfect for the office, day or play, strategically ruffled, stripped, print, bold coloured cut out or off the shoulder piece is the must have trend of the season.

“The style tip with the cut out shoulder dress, is don’t show it all. If you’re going to show some skin up top, keep the length of the dress longer – it’s all about balance. Focus on one area, if you’ve got a low neckline, shoulder or side cut out, tone down the rest. Pair with statement accessories – this year it’s all about more, more, more. And lots of colour!”

What are some trends we need to look out for in the coming season?

“This season is the most upbeat fashion has been in nearly a decade – there are almost no rules. It is all about romantic frills, primary colours red and cobalt blue, pink and pastel hues, bold stripes and effortless glam.

“Pink and blush tone florals are going to continue to be big in 2017. Not ground breaking, but the shade is everyone’s friend and perfect when paired with white or nudes the summer months.

“If you’re looking to make a subtle statement, however wish to be fashion forward in 2017, it’s all about walking the line in bold stripes and/or bold colours. Nothing feels quite as perfect for a prep-inspired summer as a good nautical detailed dress, monochrome or bursts of colour. I suspect this trend will be most popular as it can be worn from day to play. Bright red saturated hues imbue Spring/Summer17 silhouettes with a strong sense of power, particularly when worn in head-to-toe outfits. This is the season for red.

“After a season of 1990s minimalism, it’s all about the 80s. Think sailor suits, Yves Saint Laurent’s pea coat and safari collection – and throw in a trench for good measure. Tailored suiting and accessories and mini skirts, gingham and graphic turbans, head scarfs and headbands. And we will all be wearing them.”

Maggie Alderson on fiction, Anna Wintour and fashion after 40…

