fashion

Because we know you're browsing: Just 13 effortless dresses to wear to all those picnics.

If someone asked us six months ago what we were most looking forward to come spring, we probably wouldn't have said going on a picnic.

Don't get us wrong, we love the humble outdoor activity. But on our list of things to get excited about, we can think of a few more pressing items.

How to wear a midi skirt five ways. Post continues after video.

Alas, here we are, and those in Victoria and New South Wales are bloody ecstatic to go on a picnic with up to four fully vaccinated friends. Nibbles! Friends! Sunshine! And a chance to get dressed up.

And because we know you're browsing, we've tracked down some of our favourite spring dresses to wear for your next one. Think floaty, effortless, throw-on-and-go styles - just add sandals.

Happy shopping!

Petal and Pup Gabriella Dress, $109.95.

Image: Petal and Pup.

Aere Tiered Linen Midi Dress, $170.

Image: The Iconic.

Little Party Dress Brodie White Dress, $89.95.

Image: Little Party Dress.

Faithfull The Label Primrose Midi Dress, $209.

Image: The Iconic.

Forever New Josephine Tiered Midi Dress, $139.99.

Image: Forever New.

Never Fully Dressed Orange Grove Scallop Dress - Curve, $260.

Image: Never Fully Dressed.

The Fated Percy Midi Dress, $129.95.

Image: The Iconic.

M&S X Ghost Strawberry Print Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress, $155.

Image: Marks & Spencer.

Little Party Dress Donna Green Spots Dress, $89.95.

Image: Little Party Dress.

Bohemian Traders Genoa Midi Dress in White, $279.95.

Image: Bohemian Traders.

Never Fully Dressed Spliced Flower Zsa Zsa Dress, $180.

Image: Never Fully Dressed.

M&S X Ghost Ditsy Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress, $155.

Image: Marks & Spencer.

Commonry The Tiered Linen Check Dress, $229.95.

Image: Commonry.

Which picnic dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: The Iconic, Little Party Dress, Instagram/@neverfullydressed @forevernew_official and Mamamia.

