Because we know you're browsing: Just 13 effortless dresses to wear to all those picnics.

If someone asked us six months ago what we were most looking forward to come spring, we probably wouldn't have said going on a picnic.

Don't get us wrong, we love the humble outdoor activity. But on our list of things to get excited about, we can think of a few more pressing items.

Alas, here we are, and those in Victoria and New South Wales are bloody ecstatic to go on a picnic with up to four fully vaccinated friends. Nibbles! Friends! Sunshine! And a chance to get dressed up.

And because we know you're browsing, we've tracked down some of our favourite spring dresses to wear for your next one. Think floaty, effortless, throw-on-and-go styles - just add sandals.

Happy shopping!

Feature image: The Iconic, Little Party Dress, Instagram/@neverfullydressed @forevernew_official and Mamamia.