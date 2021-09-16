Dresses, shoes and *those* Zara pants: What the Mamamia lifestyle team are buying for spring.

We don't know about you, but after working from home for months, the Mamamia lifestyle team are itching to get dressed up again.

Despite our love of trackies and activewear (that will remain throughout the coming months, no doubt), the warmer weather and increasing vaccination rate has us looking forward to seeing people again while wearing something other than our "inside clothes".

So naturally, we've been adding lots of things to our carts. From a certain pair of Zara pants to all the flowy dresses, here are 11 pieces we're buying for spring.

Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"After months of slippers and sneakers, I'm ready to wear fancy shoes again! I've had my eye on these gorgeous satin points for weeks - I love the pop of emerald green and I'm envisioning wearing them with floaty white dresses or my trusty cropped blue jeans.

Image: Bared Footwear.