From Brooklyn to Bluebell: Here's exactly what all the Spice Girls' kids look like now.

They are the much-loved girl group whose songs dominated during the late nineties.

Now, 24 years since their smash hit 'Wannabe' (which is still stuck in our heads), the Spice Girls have been keeping themselves busy with their own careers and families.

These days, Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and Mel C (Sporty Spice) have 12 kids between them. Yep, 12.

Here's what all their children look like now.

Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) and her four kids.

﻿She may not be singing anymore, but Victoria Beckham has kept herself busy with her successful fashion career and raising four children.

The 46-year-old married her famous professional footballer husband David Beckham 21 years ago this July, and had sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, eight.

Over the weekend, their eldest son, Brooklyn, announced his engagement to his 25-year-old girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," the 21-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and the American actress.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

Victoria also shared her excitement about her son's engagement on Instagram.

"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier... Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness," she wrote.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Mel B (aka Scary Spice) and her three kids.

Melanie 'Mel B' Brown is a mum to three daughters – Phoenix, Angel Iris and Madison.

The former American's Got Talent judge welcomed her now 21-year-old daughter Phoenix with her first husband, back-up dancer Jimmy Gulza, in 1999. She later had 13-year-old Angel Iris with actor Eddie Murphy, and eight-year-old Madison with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The 45-year-old spoke about her experience of being a single mum in an interview with last year.

"I was a single parent for eight years with Phoenix when she was first born, and being a single parent is really challenging, because you do feel by yourself in a world where you're doing it for the first time. Even throughout my marriage, I'd say I was kind of a single parent, because I was doing everything for my kids, plus working. I've always been the provider and supporter for my kids," she told the publication.

"All three of my kids are very, very different – they've all got strong, independent, caring personalities. I'll find my 20-year-old posting something on Instagram and I'll be like, 'That is my outfit! Those are my trousers that I wore in one of my Spice Girls videos. Why are you raiding my wardrobe without asking?'"

Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) and her two kids.



Baby Spice now has two babies of her own. Well, they're not exactly babies anymore.

The 44-year-old shares two sons, 12-year-old Beau and nine-year-old Tate, with her long-time partner, English singer Jade Jones. The couple got engaged back in 2011, however they are yet to tie the knot.

Geri Horner (aka Ginger Spice) and her two kids.

Geri Horner regularly shares photos of her blended family on Instagram, including her two kids Bluebell Madonna and Montague George Hector Horner.

The 47-year-old welcomed Bluebell Madonna, who is now 14, in May 2006 with her former partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. In January 2017, she later welcomed Montague George Hector Horner, now three, with her husband Christian Horner, who also has a daughter named Olivia from a previous relationship.

Mel C (aka Sporty Spice) and her daughter.

Melanie 'Mel C' Chisholm has kept her family life private and doesn't share photos of her 11-year-old daughter, Scarlet Chisholm Starr, who she shares with her ex-partner Thomas Starr.

Earlier this year, the 46-year-old explained that it was her daughter who gave her the strength to leave Thomas in 2012.

“She has made me braver. She has made me stand up for myself more,” she told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

“I make big decisions. Leaving her dad was hard, but I wasn’t happy and she wasn’t happy, and it wasn’t the environment I wanted my child to grow up in.

“I couldn’t have done that without the strength that I got from her.”

This article was originally published on July 8, 2020, and was updated on July 12, 2020.

Feature Image: Instagram @brooklynbeckham/@officialmelb

