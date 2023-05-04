A man has claimed he was catfished after arriving at Sophie Monk's house with a single rose last week.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Sydney man, Brian Rapley, was served with an apprehended violence order after he travelled to Monk's home on the NSW Central Coast on April 25, thinking they were dating.

The 49-year-old claimed he spent months chatting online with someone he believed was Monk, in a scam which saw him lose $7,000.

"I feel like such an idiot," he told the publication. "But I thought we were in a relationship."

Monk's neighbours reportedly saw a man arrive at her house around 7.30am and heard him call out her name. When Rapley arrived again later that night, they called the police.

"I had five cop cars around me," said Rapley, who claimed police questioned him "like I was some crazed stalker".

"They said to me 'What are you here to do to Sophie Monk?' and I said 'I’m here to meet her for the first time, we are in a relationship'."

The father-of-two told the publication the person claiming to be Monk had given him the address and invited him over.

However, Monk was with her husband Joshua Gross in Queensland filming the movie Zombie Plane with Vanilla Ice, at the time.

In a statement to police, as per The Daily Telegraph, the Love Island host said, "I do not know any person by the name of Brian Rapley. I am not in a relationship with anyone by the name of Brian Rapley. I am currently happily married to my husband Joshua Gross."

Rapley was served with an apprehended violence order and reportedly ordered to stay away from Monk. He was has not been charged with any offences.

Rapley claims that he began chatting with a person he thought was Monk four months ago, after he left a message on Monk's official Instagram account.

"Then next thing I get a message from another account but with the same profile pic as Sophie, saying 'Hey it’s Sophie… let’s chat here, my manager reads my official account, so this is better'."

In messages shown to the publication, the person reportedly told Rapley "I love you" and "I miss you".

In one instance, Rapley also said he was contacted by a company claiming to be a legal firm.

"They said she was getting all this money but she needed to be married to get it, so I had to send my photo ID and sign a piece of paper," he said.

Rapley said he questioned why the person claiming to be Monk kept asking for money, but he was told it was just "bank account drama".

He said he knows it "sounds stupid".

"I look like a right fool but the truth is I’m just lonely, and I believed her."

Rapley is due to appear in court for the AVO matter on May 16.

When Mamamia reached out to Monk's management for a statement, they said they have been asked by police not to comment until the matter is heard in court.

Feature Image: Getty/Jono Searle.