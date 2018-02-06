Sophie Monk thought she'd found someone to start a family with. Now she's doing it on her own.

Last month, former Bachelorette Sophie Monk shared the news of her break-up with Stu Laundy on Instagram.

Now, in an interview with A Current Affair, Monk has detailed exactly when it all went wrong and dealing with the fallout in the public eye.

“I did [probably stay longer than I should have] but not because anyone asked me to. I wanted it to work for everyone,” she said.

During her time on the show, Monk was clear that she was looking for someone to start a family with. With it clear Laundy is not that person, she says she’s now seriously looking into doing it herself.

"I'd love to be a mum. But I might have to freeze my eggs at this point. I think I'm going to have to and I'm looking into it right now," she said.

"I've made a plan. And all that stuff, it's just the injections fitting into the schedule. I'm definitely doing it, It's not a headline, we're looking into it now. I don't need anymore headlines," she said.

While Laundy has said in interviews the pair are still friendly, Monk gave entirely the opposite impression.

"I was like, 'This is it'. Oh, at the end, Yep, I've got everything... the fairytale," she said.

"It was my everything, at that moment [during the finale]. I've never been as happy and [now] it's all over," she said.

"What would you like to say to him?" probed A Current Affair's Leila McKinnon.

"You're going to have to cut it out if I said it," she said, laughing before tearing up. "I'm disappointed."

Clearly still angry and hurt, Monk forced herself to step away from the interview for a minute to compose herself.

"I'm... emotional, give me a sec. Oh, you're going to make me...Oh (bleep), I can't cry. Sorry."

Sophie Monk admits to taking paparazzi photos. Image: Instagram

Monk also detailed exactly what went wrong in the highly-publicised rise of fall of the relationship, including admitting she and Laundy would stage photos for the paparazzi.

“Every day I was getting burnt for not being affectionate, so there’s paparazzi at the airport and I was like, ‘kiss me,’” Monk said.

The dealbreaker came during their recent holiday in Canada.

"I think when you go on holiday and it was just, yeah, you really get to know someone . All I can say is that we're just very different people," she said.



When probed by Leila McKinnon as to whether the two "clashed" from time to time, Monk said they "absolutely" did.

“You clash when you’ve got different morals,” Monk said.

"I think afterwards. into the real world, It's once you got out we're so different, and then I just realised, and when you come out of that, you know, you're in a bubble. We're very different people."

At the end of January, the singer, actress and model said she felt she owed the Australian public an explanation after they were so supportive of her journey to finding true love on national television.

“I don’t know how to explain this because it’s an unusual circumstance to be in…” Monk shared with her 473,000 Instagram followers.

“But because I entered this relationship so publicly, I know I owe an answer to Australia about my personal life.

"I went into this experience looking to settle down and start a family. I gave it the best shot I could and my intentions were everything I said I was looking for, but unfortunately it just didn't work out."

Curiously, that same week, Laundy told Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa he found out about his split from Sophie at the exact same time as the rest of us, while scrolling through Instagram.

“I found out via Instagram,” he told the radio hosting duo, but added that the pair “both knew in their hearts” that the relationship had come to an end.

“We had discussed pushing more towards a friendship. I think we’re just better suited as mates. It was a decision we’d both been coming to.”