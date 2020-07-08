Last night, Soma Sutton dared to question the judges on The Voice. It did not go well.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Voice Australia, contestants Soma Sutton and Stephanie Cole competed against each other in a playoff.

During the playoff, Soma sang Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy Is Mine', which included a rap segment that she wrote herself, while Stephanie revamped Robin S's 'Show Me Love'.

Although both women sang their heart out, Guy Sebastian (whose team they were both on) chose Stephanie as the winner.

"Thank you so much for your honesty and seeing more in me than I see in myself sometimes," Stephanie said before exiting The Voice stage.

Then, Guy turned to Soma and explained why he chose Stephanie over her.

"Soma, I feel like I've unlocked something that you need to work on, but you need time to work on it. I just don't think this particular time in your life, on this particular show, is right for you right now," he explained.

"Okay well, the thing about that is, I didn't even really want to come on the show in the first place," Soma responded.

"I was convinced to come here, to be here, and stand here, and do this in front of you, and it is disheartening."

She then asked the judges a very direct question.

"Your advice that you guys all give, it's like, is it genuine? Or is it actually... I just would like to know, you know?" she asked as her voice became wobbly.

"I just want to know what you really think? Do I actually have what it takes to be a musician, or...?"

And that's when Kelly Rowland stopped her.

"Soma, I'm so sorry to cut you off. Take a deep breath in," she began.

"No one's gonna waste their time and just tell you something because it sounds good. And I like the fact you're asking us, for real, what we all think," she explained.

After gathering her thoughts, Soma replied, "I just think the disheartening thing about it is, that you don't have enough time to get to know me. You don't know why I'm in my shell."

"We can only dive into our artists as much as they let us dive in," Guy responded. "And so, if you don't tell me what stops you from being the artist you need to be, what can I do?"

Boy George then shared some words of wisdom, while Guy confirmed that despite Soma having talent, she needs to work on what's holding her back first.

"Sometimes you're going to become what you have to become despite your obstacles; and we can't make you into what you're going to become. But you definitely have something unique," shared Boy George.

Delta observed the conversation but said... nothing.

