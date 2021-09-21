'It's a big no-no': The best beauty tips I learnt from my aunt, Charlotte Tilbury.

Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury knows more than a thing or two about makeup.

Growing up with beauty powerhouse Charlotte Tilbury as her aunt, Sofia has worked as a makeup artist for years and painted the faces of celebrities including Salma Hayek and Kendall Jenner.

In line with Charlotte Tilbury Beauty launching exclusively at MECCA stores and MECCA.com.au across Australia and New Zealand from 21 September 2021 (today!), we spoke to Sofia to hear all her top makeup tips, go-to products and the best advice she's learnt from Charlotte herself.

Here's what she told us.

But first, here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues after video.

After completing a course in Art and Design in London at age 18, Sofia began training as a makeup artist, taught by beauty icon herself, Charlotte Tilbury. While her aunt taught her plenty about skincare and makeup, there was one tip Sofia learnt that she applies almost every day.

"Charlotte always wears a feline flick - even to bed! She calls it her 'bedroom eye'. So, one of my favourite techniques she has taught me is how to use eyeliner to elongate and define the shape of the eyes, making them more feline and mesmeric," Sofia told Mamamia.

"I wear the Pillow Talk Eye Liner, $37, almost every day to make my eyes pop - it’s a super flattering berry brown that looks good on everyone!"

There was also a big beauty no-no Charlotte taught Sofia to avoid.

"Charlotte is all about GLOWING SKIN. So, the biggest no-no would have to be heavy, cakey, drying foundation and powder," she said.

"One of my favourite Charlotte Tilbury products is our Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder, $69. It’s so finely milled, it glides on like silk and never looks patchy or unflattering.

"When I want to take down shine on the skin, I only apply this powder down the t-zone in order to keep the rest of the skin looking fresh and glowing!"

Having been through lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, Sofia really found time to master the no-makeup makeup look. There were a few products she reached for most days.

"When I’m creating a no-makeup look, I start by gliding Hollywood Flawless Filter, $65, all over the skin for a fresh, natural-looking glow," she said.

"It’s like a social media filter in a bottle! It blurs, smooths and illuminates the skin in seconds. This was always by my side during lockdown."

*Takes note and adds to cart*

"Then, I use Magic Away Liquid Concealer, $49, to touch up any imperfections or dark circles. The formula has a great stretch and coverage, so you can get away with using it like a foundation in a hurry," she said.

"For brows, I just brush a touch of Brow Fix, $36, through the hairs. It’s a sculpting clear brow gel to tame any unruliness and add shape.

"And finally, I always like to use a finely milled bronzer like Charlotte’s Airbrush Bronzer, $74, to add definition to the cheekbones and temples - which is especially important if you’re on Zoom all day! Before finishing with Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara, $46."

Come summer, we'll all be reaching for makeup products to give us some extra glow. But as Sofia explained, it's important to get your base right first.

"To create a glowy summer makeup look, skin prep is essential," Sofia said. "Charlotte always says, 'You can't have a beautiful painting without a beautiful canvas!' and it’s so true!"

There are a few skincare products (including a holy grail moisturiser) she swears by.

"I always start by layering Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, $110 - which is packed with ingredients like Polyglutamic Acid and Golden Vitamin C - under Charlotte’s Magic Eye Rescue, $83, and Magic Cream, $125," she said.

"I never do makeup without Magic Cream! It is the most incredible instant turnaround moisturiser that makes your skin look plumper, dewy and hydrated."

"You can also boost your glow by mixing Hollywood Flawless Filter, $65, in with your foundation. It’s such a beautiful trick for adding glow whilst blurring and smoothing perfections with a full coverage base," she added.

Coming out of summer in the UK, there's one makeup trend Sofia reckons will be just as popular here as it was over the pond.

"I have been loving the trend for rosy, healthy-looking, blushed cheeks lately," Sofia said. "The world has gone wild for blush!"

"Charlotte’s Beauty Light Wands in Pinkgasm and Peachgasm, $60 each, went VIRAL during the summer on TikTok and continue to sell out – they are really easy to use, and perfect for adding instant glow and colour.

"Rosy cheeks are so flattering on everyone. It’s a real mood-boosting look and it has an instant impact," she said.

Got that? Dewy skin and rosy cheeks all summer long.

Feature image: Instagram/@sofiaschwarzkopftilbury