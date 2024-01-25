Sofia Richie is pregnant.

Sofia Richie Grainge is pregnant, expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

The social media personality and model announced the news with a Vogue photoshoot, sharing how the couple found out they were expecting fairly early on, but kept the news private until now.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she told the publication.

"I didn’t realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

Richie Grainge told Vogue she and her husband are expecting a baby girl.

"She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air," she said.

"I love the YouTubes and the TikToks - even before I was talking about getting pregnant - of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink."

"She left out the one with the correct colour inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock.

"My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

Richie Grainge added of her husband: "I think it's so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He's very sensitive."

The 25-year-old also told Vogue that although she wants to shield her daughter from fame, she's looking forward to posting pregnancy content now that the news is public.

"I'm really excited, and I'm looking forward to opening up to those platforms and letting [my followers] know what I've been going through the last six months," she said.

"I can't wait to open that door back up."

Feature image: Instagram.