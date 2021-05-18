From skin-like to ultra glowy: The 7 best skin tints for your everyday face.

Call it the Fenty effect, but every buzzy beauty brand seems to be releasing a skin tint right now. And we're not mad about it.

The ultra-sheer alternative to foundations, BB/CC creams and tinted moisturisers, skin tints provide just enough coverage to even out skin tone but leave the finish looking natural.

As skin tints don't crease in fine lines, won't clog pores and are super easy to apply (fingers only!) they're quickly becoming a popular everyday base. Just pop it over your SPF and you're out the door, looking all dewy and fresh.

Here are our top picks, categorised by skin type and finish.

The best skin tints for dry skin.

If you're looking for a hydrating skin tint that simply evens out your skin tone, we highly recommend this one.

It boosts moisture levels for up to 12 hours (great for dry winter skin) while smoothing and blurring imperfections. Plus, it's water, sweat and transfer resistant and non-comedogenic (won't clog your pores).

Next up is a great supermarket/chemist option. It has a lightweight satin finish (our preferred finish for dry skin) and includes cucumber and aloe extract for all day hydration.

The best skin tints for combination to oily skin.

This skin tint has a pretty cool formula. Once you blend it in, the tint adjusts to your skin tone while correcting unevenness and discolouration. It's also oil-free, fragrance-free and boasts a natural finish.

Fenty's most recent complexion product is all anyone's talking about - and for good reason. As the name suggests, it has a blurring effect and comes in an impressive 25 shades. It's also humidity, sweat and transfer resistant.

Read our full review of Fenty's Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Foundation here.

If you want to skip a step or two in your morning routine, give this Milk Makeup skin tint a go.

The skin tint, face oil, sunscreen hybrid leaves a light wash of colour with added skincare benefits. (But remember to use sunscreen first as the SPF30 protection won't be enough alone.)

The best skin tints for ultra-glowy skin.

We have one word for this Ciaté London skin tint: GLOWTOWN.

This tint has a balmy formula that melts in your fingers and gives a gleaming, glass-like finish. Plus, it includes skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid for hydration and vitamin C to brighten.

Another skin tint with skincare benefits!

This one's a slightly heavier skin tint with medium to full coverage. It features SPF15 (again, you'll need to apply sunscreen first) and a Hyaluronan Complex (an advanced form of hyaluronic acid) which plumps and firms fine lines, and provides a youthful glow.

Have you tried a skin tint? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below.

