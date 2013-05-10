Skin care: Caring for sensitive skin

If you've found that your skin is reacting to some skin products and showing signs of irritation or redness, you probably have sensitive skin. Read on to find out how you can stop blotches and irritation.

Choose makeup, moisturisers and sunscreens that are hypo-allergenic and fragrance-free.

Minimise the amount of products you put on your face.

Don't overwash your face (i.e. more than twice a day).

Don't use exfoliants.

Use an astringent on oily areas only, but discontinue if redness occurs. Use a mild, soap-free cleanser.

When choosing make-up, especially foundation and blusher, buy oil-free products. Make-up that is water-based and non-comedogenic (non-pore clogging) is the best option. There are also oil-absorbing foundations that help keep oil off the face.

Use a daily sunscreen that is not oil-based, preferably a gel, as it's less greasy.

Be sure to use a minimum SPF of 15.

If you have breakouts, use a cleanser with salicylic acid to help exfoliate pores. Salicylic acid in moisturisers can also be beneficial.