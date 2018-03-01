Seven celebrities on the red lipsticks they swear by.

In the beauty world, there are few looks more timeless or versatile than a classic red lip.

It’s a quick-fix for those blah days, the cosmetic equivalent of a statement earring, and if it were an outfit it would most definitely be the trusty jeans and a nice top combo. Simple, quick and effective.

There’s also something so old-school and nostalgic about picking one shade of lippie and committing to it for a lifetime, well… realistically a couple of months max. While it’s something your nana and the movie stars of the 50s and 60s (think Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth and Elizabeth Taylor) would definitely approve of, with so many shade options now, how on earth do you choose?

For a boost of inspiration we’ve collated seven of our favourite, rouge-wearing ladies and their lippie of choice. Happy scrolling.

1. Naomi Watts

Speaking to Into The Gloss, the Aussie actress said Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($39) was her favourite, which is no surprise because the lippie has achieved cult-status due to its long-lasting formula and easy pencil-application.

The shade Dragon Girl also happens to be a great pink-based red, that fades into a bold magenta colour after a few hours of wear - perfect for pale blondes, like Naomi.

2. Dita Von Teese

An indisputable queen of red lipstick, the burlesque dancer has made the look synonymous with her coiffed hair and vintage lingerie. Naturally she has multiple red lippies in her arsenal but told Vogue UK that her tried and true favourite is M.A.C Lipstick in Russian Red ($36).

"That one just stays on forever," she says.

Speaking to Byrdie, she said that while there's definitely a difference between a high end $30+ tube of lippie, and a cheapo equivalent - lip liner is a way around that. She lists M.A.C Lip Pencil in Cherry ($30) as a hero product, but according to the Internet, NYX's Retractable Lip Liner in Red ($9.95) is a great budget dupe.

3. Emma Watson

Although Emma Watson normally keeps her makeup quite pared back, the actress and humanitarian brings out a statement lip on the big occasions.

"The red lip always comes out if something important is happening... I did it on graduation day, and I did it for the Women’s March," she told Into the Gloss.

Her recommendations include offerings from green brands like Lily Lolo ($20) and Inika ($39), but for days when she just wants a tint she wears The Body Shop Lip and Cheek Stain in Red Pomegranate ($25), because you can "kiss someone while you’re wearing it and it’s not going to come off."

4. Amal Clooney

The stylish human rights lawyer is best friends with legendary makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, who also regularly paints the faces of Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Miranda Kerr and Penelope Cruz. No wonder she never has a brow hair out of place.

Speaking about the look she created for Clooney at the 2017 Golden Globes, Tilbury said Clooney wore a mix of her K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Night Crimson ($49) and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red ($49).

5. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is also a fan of Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($39) - so much so that she wore it on the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala. Speaking to MTV News she said she has a lot of go-tos when it comes to red lipsticks, but Dragon Girl never goes wrong.

Swift also takes her beauty cues from Younger actress Hilary Duff who inspired her other lipstick love - Nars' Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg ($39).

"I heard on the radio that Hilary Duff wore Luxembourg by Nars, so I bought Luxembourg by Nars. It's really good too," she said.

6. Gal Gadot

If you watch Wonder Woman and Justice League actress Gal Gadot on the red carpet, you can tell that a scarlet lip is one of her staple looks.

“When I go out, I usually wear bold lips, so it’s either MAC Diva ($36) or Gucci Iconic Red which is amazing. And that’s it,” she said to Vogue.

While Gucci cosmetics aren't available in Australia, Gadot recently told PopSugar that she also loves Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipstick in Certainly Red which is a very similar shade and comes in a lot cheaper at $22.95.

7. Emilia Clarke

English actress Emilia Clarke is also a fan of the easy hue.

Speaking to InStyle, Clarke said, "Every woman needs a good red. It makes you feel strong and fierce, and you can literally have nothing else on your face besides mascara and blush."

The part-time Khaleesi is also all aboard the Nars lip train and counts their Powermatte Lip Pigment in Just Push Play as a makeup staple. While that shade is a US exclusive (typical), their blue-tone red shade Starwoman ($38) is similar.

Do you have a go-to red lipstick that hasn't been mentioned? Share the love and tell us in a comment below.

