It’s the perfect time of the year to cuddle up in bed, with nothing but your laptop and preferably a small animal of some kind, and watch hours upon hours of bingeable TV shows.

‘But, what should I be watching?’ we hear you ask. Well, you’ve come to the right place.

The TV gods are aware of the crappy weather and lethargy plaguing us all, so they’ve sent us not only some gripping new television to get us through the hard times, but also a bunch of great TV to look forward to.

Here’s our comprehensive list of the seven shows you need to be watching.

1. The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now.

If you didn’t already feel old AF, you will upon hearing it’s been ten years since Lauren, Lo, Heidi, Whitney, Audrina and a whole cast of other blonde, obscenely attractive women from LA graced our screens.

To celebrate, MTV have given us a much-needed reunion special to answer all our burning questions.

It airs August 7 in Australia on MTV, but in the meantime, you can always check out Speidi's bizarre Twitter reactions, including Spencer-Crystal-Collector-Pratt's comment that he would "rather do homework than watch #TheHills special tonight [and] I HATE homework", or a deleted scene from the show featuring a not-yet-famous Kim Kardashian.

2. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

The long awaited return of Gilmore Girls is coming in November, with four 90 minute episodes themed as summer, autumn, winter and spring.

Having wrapped eight years ago after seven seasons, the show, which also starred Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, John Hamm, Jane Lynch and Adam Brody, announced it would be returning to Netflix for one more season in 2015.

Just last week, the show released a sneak peak of what's to come, with a clip of Rory and Lorelai discussing Amy Schumer and John Oliver.

According to Rory, Amy Schumer would not be a fan of Lorelai. Because Lorelai doesn't do water sports, and every time she sees Schumer in a magazine, she's always doing water sports.

Obviously.

3. Stranger Things.

If you've spoken to literally any living, breathing person in the last few weeks, you've probably heard about Stranger Things.

It takes place in 1983 in Indiana, and kicks off with 12-year-old Will Byers being followed home one night by a terrifying monster.

Then, he vanishes. *GASPS*

Watch the trailer for Stranger Things. Post continues after video.



It's been described as "a throwback to the glory days of cinematic horror" and has captured the collective attention and imagination of THE PEOPLE.

This is one to dive into this weekend. My advice is to shut your windows, get in your Pjs, don't move for hours on end, and then hiss when you're interrupted. Works a treat.

4. The as-yet untitled JonBenet Ramsay crime drama coming to CBS.

This is one of the upcoming TV shows that gives me something to live for.

It's a documentary about the infamous, unsolved murder of six-year-old beauty pageant participant JonBenet Ramsey in 1996. The series will be in a similar style to Making a Murderer, and will unite original investigators of the case with new experts to delve deep into the story, which dominated headlines for years.

5. Orange Is The New Black.

Season four of Orange Is The New Black is a masterpiece and if you haven't seen it yet, shame on you.

The thing that makes it a show unlike any other is that it takes the stereotypes you see everywhere else on television and turns them on their heads. The characters, their appearances, and their stories are incredibly diverse, and this diversity paves the way for complex and nuanced storytelling.

Watch it. Right now. EUGH it's just so good.

6. The Elementals.

It's the upcoming superhero show we can barely wait for.

Offspring co-stars Kat Stewart and Jane Harber have written an eight-part action-adventure comedy about three female superheroes. You see, they're jaded. And washed up. And live in a share house.

We're so excited. It'll be like Offspring meets...well...um...we're not quite sure. And that's why we love it.

Speaking about the show, Stewart said: “We’re female actors and obviously we’re interested in playing fascinating women, and this is a chance to play characters we don’t often see on screen."

7. Roswell.

'That show from the late 1990s?' we hear you say.

Yep, that's the one.

But we're revisiting it, because all of a sudden it feels relevant again. Not only did we completely forget that the show starred Shiri Appleby (Unreal), Katherine Heigl (27 Dresses and Knocked Up), and Colin Hanks (Orange County, The Good Guys and Dexter), but the whole sci-fi theme is back in thanks to Stranger Things.

It's yet another blast from the past that makes us feel old AF, but that's what snacks are for - you go eat those unpleasant feelings, you TV bingewatcher you!

Listen to the full podcast below.