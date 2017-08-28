CULT BUY: The wrap dress you can feel good about buying.

It’s rare to find a dress so honourable and dependable, you could pull it straight off the hanger and put it onto your body without even so much as a glance in the mirror.

But when you do, you hold on tight – and buy up in every colour, naturally.

The wrap dress is one such garment, and there’s a good chance you’ve never met one that didn’t love you back.

Accentuating all the right bits, the magical wrap dress silhouette has a knack for making pretty much every woman feel like a solid 10.

As if the humble wrap dress hasn’t got enough on its plate, one particular design is now helping to make the world a better place for women and girls.

Named after Channel Nine TV presenter and media personality, Shelly Horton, ‘The Shelly’ tribute dress will flatter your lovely bum while raising much-needed funds for disadvantaged women and children.

Designed and made in Australia, the Leina Broughton dress comes in two shades – navy and ‘red oriental’ – and both knee and maxi length options ($249 and $279 respectively).

You can have a look at all the pics below…

You can dress it up with heels, down with sneakers or flats, even cosy it up with tights, boots and a leather jacket in the cooler months. Hell, throw it on over your cossie at the beach while you’re at it too.

Best of all, $25 from every dress sale will go to Quota, an not-for-profit organisation based in Coolum, QLD that supports charities in their local community.

Raising funds for charities such as the Hear & Say Centre, St Vincent de Paul Society, Salvation Army Emergency Accommodation and Coolum Meals on Wheels (just to name a few), Quota has been a part of Shelly’s life for as long as she can remember – her mum, Lindy has been volunteering with Quota for over 26 years.

You can hear more about ‘The Shelly’ dress from Shelly Horton and designer, Leina Broughton below…

Every variation of ‘The Shelly’ dress is now available to pre-order in sizes 8 – 22 . To secure yours, head to the Leina Broughton website.

