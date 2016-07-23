News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

There's a brand new set of emojis for women. And they don't suck.

Have you ever gone to jazz up a text message only to realise all the female emojis kind of… suck?

Unless you’re a princess, a twin, getting a haircut or about to go salsa dancing, there’s not really a teenie tiny smart-phone bound lady capable of conveying your sentiments.

On the other hand, men have a wide range of emojis to choose from.

They have jobs, hobbies and assumedly rich inner lives.

This did not go unnoticed by Karina De Alwis, Noemie Le Coz and Nirmala Shome — the three Australian women behind She-Mojis.

The She-Moji keyboard has over 400 new emojis celebrating women.

Applause emoji, basically.

Hear Mia Freedman, Monique Bowley and Kate de Brito unpack female emojis, the Sonia Kruger racism debate, “cultural appropriation” and why the pressure on women to have a “natural” birth is absurd, in this week’s episode of Mamamia Out Loud….

 

Video by: Nia Nguyen

Tags: emojis , internet , mamamia-cares , smart-phones

Related Stories

Recommended