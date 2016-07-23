There's a brand new set of emojis for women. And they don't suck.

Have you ever gone to jazz up a text message only to realise all the female emojis kind of… suck?

Unless you’re a princess, a twin, getting a haircut or about to go salsa dancing, there’s not really a teenie tiny smart-phone bound lady capable of conveying your sentiments.

On the other hand, men have a wide range of emojis to choose from.

They have jobs, hobbies and assumedly rich inner lives.

This did not go unnoticed by Karina De Alwis, Noemie Le Coz and Nirmala Shome — the three Australian women behind She-Mojis.

The She-Moji keyboard has over 400 new emojis celebrating women.