The bald eagle, the landing strip, the 70s bush: What are women doing with their pubes right now?

Call us pervy (it’s cool, we know you are too), but we were just itching to know what you’ve all got going on down there.

Because ever since we learned that lasering off our pubic hair could actually be dangerous, the corridors of Mamamia have been rife with haircare habits.

And let me tell you, they are VARIED and as individual as our colleagues. But we wanted to know more. MORE! And so, we soon regarded it as our personal mission in life to get to the bottom (HA) of what’s going on in your garden.

Watch a hairy history of pubic hair. Post continues after video.

Is everyone brazenly bare? Or just keeping things tidy? And most importantly of all, is the bush really back?

So we took it to you, our invested audience, to paint an honest picture of what women are doing with their pubes.

How many people are ‘pruning’?

We put out the question, 250 heard our call, and the results are in!

A whopping 96 per cent of responders to our survey said they do in fact ‘prune their pubes’.

But while some were on around-the-clock maintenance, others said it depended on the season – and if they’d be popping on a bikini any time soon.

“I go through fazes of growing my pubes and then I shave and sometimes I trim them,” one woman wrote. “It just depends on my mood, the weather, and if there are any men in my life at the time.”

“It comes in swings and roundabouts,” another added. “I have moments of obsessive upkeep and then I lose interest and go full bush.”

To prune or not to prune? Image: Getty.

While others said they’ve come full circle.

“In my early 20s, I felt there was so much pressure from society to have no pubes,” someone else wrote. “Now I’m older and have learned to be comfortable in my own body, I won’t ever let society dictate any hairstyles. I keep the bikini line tidy but let the rest of it do its thing!”

What’s the most popular hairstyle?

We were just dying to know the answer to this one, and it turns out people are split down the middle.

Almost 42 per cent said they had no hair at all, while a further 42 per cent just ‘tidy’ the sides, and 11 per cent reported a landing strip only.

“I prefer the feeling of being bare – my pubic hair was really wiry and unruly!” one person said.

“I just like it neat and not spilling out of my swimming costume on the beach,” shared another woman.

But what about when it comes to age? Looking at those 20-29 years old, 63 per cent went bald eagle compared to 54 per cent in their 30s, 22 per cent in their 40s, and 23 per cent for those over 50.

Does that societal pressure still exist for women to keep on top of their affairs? Bare with us and keep reading.

A disappointment to retro fans everywhere: the bush is apparently not back. Despite some women getting bragging rights with a “full Amazon jungle”, just two per cent of people are going au natural.

For others, the lines were a little more blurred.

Waxing - yay or nay? Image: Getty.

“Hairless undercarriage, neat and tidy at the front,” one person said.

“I don’t want to Albert Einstein out the sides of my knickers,” another wrote. “So I trim the bikini line,”

How are people maintaining their garden?

Trimming was the most popular tactic for the overwhelming majority, with shaving a close second.

Laser hair removal came in as the third most popular method while waxing followed in fourth.

Just five per cent of people said they used hair removal cream, while two per cent got their hands on an epilator.

And, just while we're having the chat... are people also grooming their bum?

Is there anything more awkward than having a beautician ask you to roll over and spread your cheeks? I think not, but it doesn’t mean we don’t do it.

Out of our 250 respondents, 54 per cent said they groomed the hair in or on their butt with shaving being the most popular option.

Listen to the hosts of Mamamia Outloud talk about pubic hair. Post continues after podcast.





Laser followed up in second place, with waxing not too far behind.

It was trimming or the hair removal cream for the rest.

Why do people ‘prune’ their pubes?

When it came to why we do what we do, the answers came in thick and thin.

From personal hygiene to wanting to feel “neat and tidy” and more comfortable during sex, there were plenty of reasons for pruning pubes.

But the best news of all was that so many people said they really were just doing it for themselves – and didn’t feel any pressure from a partner.

“I love feeling fresh and clean, and much more sexy after finding myself suddenly single and ready to mingle at 45,” one person wrote.

“I decided to trim and tidy as my own personal choice,” another said. “Besides my husband is happy to take it however it comes!”

“I do it for me, not for men, and if a man ever asked me to grow it out, it would be a hell no from me!” someone else wrote.

So whether you let your garden grow freely or you’re more of a stickler for haircare routines, you do you and embrace your own beauty – whatever that means to you!

Image: Mamamia.