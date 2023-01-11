News
news

Shane Warne's family have just celebrated their first Christmas without him. His daughter is ready to talk about it.

Brooke Warne was supposed to wake up with her dad on Christmas Day. 

But this year Brooke and her two siblings, Jackson and Summer, celebrated their first festive season without cricketing legend Shane Warne, after he died of a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Thailand last March. 

"Christmas Eve wasn't the same, we'd usually be spending Christmas Eve with Dad this year," she said in a video shared on TikTok on Tuesday. 

"[On] Boxing Day… we'd usually be going to the cricket, well, he'd be trying to get us to go to the cricket."

That day, Jackson, now 23, shared the last photo he took with his dad days before he died. 

"This was the last photo we ever took together. 24.2.2022," he captioned the post. 

"Doing something that we both loved. Playing poker. Miss ya mate. Happy Father’s Day."


